ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO