informnny.com
Lewis County downgrades travel advisory
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The travel advisory in Lewis County has been downgraded, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, December 26 at 10:35 a.m., that the no unnecessary travel advisory, originally issued at 3:45 a.m. had been downgraded to a normal travel advisory.
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
wrvo.org
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
wwnytv.com
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
wwnytv.com
4:30pm Sunday: Travel ban still in effect for Jefferson County.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An intense lake effect snow band is moving south into the Watertown area. It will produce snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, maybe as much as 4″ an hour. There is still a travel ban in effect in Jefferson County, updated at 4:30pm.....
wwnytv.com
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
wwnytv.com
Watertown plow drivers and residents look to catch their breath during clean up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of miles from her family in Jamaica, Watertown resident Simone Clarke went from hearing waves splashing to the scraping of ice. “I keep checking the weather every minute. It’s like 87 degrees in Kingston right now, and sunny,” said Simone Clarke. She...
informnny.com
CitiBus suspends service through Dec. 26
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — CitiBus has suspended service until the end of the holiday weekend, according to a press release from the City of Watertown. City Officials said that this service interruption is due to deteriorating weather conditions, including blizzard-like snow, high winds and zero visibility on the roads.
wwnytv.com
What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics
(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
wwnytv.com
Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend
(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend. Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.
informnny.com
Jefferson County opens warming shelters
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warming shelters have opened across Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. These shelters are located at the following locations:. Adams Fire Station, 6 N Main St, Adams, NY 13605. Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.
wwnytv.com
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
informnny.com
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
wwnytv.com
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Wind and waves- a unique combination of elements that only a handful of communities in the North Country find themselves fighting as the fifty mile an hour winds created waves more than four feet high. The waves were angry Friday in Cape Vincent. “The...
informnny.com
Fort Drum soldiers directed to not report, visitors banned due to snow
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Personnel working on Fort Drum have been asked to not report on December 26, according to Fort Drum’s website. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a “Do Not Report Order” for all non-essential military and civilian personnel scheduled to work on Monday, December 26. According to the posting, this is due to extreme snowfall in and around Fort Drum.
wwnytv.com
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - State Route 37, which runs through Brier Hill, was an easy commute on Monday. Over the weekend, let’s just say, some didn’t have the same luck. “Total chaos,” those words from Brier Hill Fire President David Stout. Stout was one of...
wwnytv.com
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
informnny.com
Some North Country Walmart stores close early Friday due to weather
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some Walmart locations in the North Country will be closing early on Friday due to weather conditions. ABC50 confirmed with Walmart locations in Evans Mills and Watertown over the phone that both stores will be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday and will reopen on Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m.
