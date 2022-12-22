ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Warming centers open amid the frigid weather

Rochester, N.Y. — The winter storm yesterday dropped temperatures to 5 degrees with a wind making it feel colder, minus twenty, the extreme cold left those unprepared at risk of serious consequences. “In terms of the timeframe for injuries, I think a lot of people do not realize that...
ROCHESTER, NY
Water leak causes extensive damage at Strong Hospital building

Rochester, N.Y. — Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a water leak at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon. Units responded to the Clinical Research Center building at Strong for a burst standpipe. RFD says the standpipe was on the top floor, and the leak caused extensive...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fire crews from eight Monroe County departments assisting in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monroe County has deployed from eight departments to Erie County including the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, Spencerport, Point Pleasant and Lakeshore Fire Departments. The fire units will alleviate the stress that's been put on local departments over the last few days, by helping them...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
Woman hit by truck while crossing street in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Christmas. Officers say it took place at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street around 10:39 p.m. RPD says the woman was...
ROCHESTER, NY
Looking back, one year after Church burns down on Christmas

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marks one year since a fire broke out at the Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. The damage done to the church was beyond repair. Pastor Hanson Drysdale said he remembers getting the call that the church was on fire and says it’s one Christmas he won’t soon forget.
ROCHESTER, NY
Celebrating the 100th birthday of a pioneer in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Birthdays are always a special time - but 100th birthdays have even more significance. On Saturday, a trail blazer in the medical field was honored on her birthday by her family and top city officials. Not many can say they have made it to 100 years...
ROCHESTER, NY
Catholics come together to celebrate Christmas Day with Mass

Henrietta, N.Y. — St. Marianne Cope on E. Henrietta Road held its Christmas Day service on Sunday. While some other churches cancelled their service due to the weather, many came together at St. Marianne Cope in fellowship to celebrate Christmas Day. To learn more about St. Marianne's, visit their...
HENRIETTA, NY
ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
ROCHESTER, NY

