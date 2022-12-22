Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
Businesses in Monroe County still feeling effects from winter storm
Brockport, N.Y. — The deadly winter storm that slammed most of the country is still causing problems in Monroe County. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. Drivers pulling up to the Walmart...
NYS Thruway closure remains in effect from Henrietta to Pennsylvania border
Rochester, N.Y. — The NYS Thruway from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania state border remains closed on Monday, after deadly blizzard conditions slammed the area. Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. The...
Rochester lifts water boil advisory following water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The boil water notice that was put into effect Wednesday evening as a result of a water main break on Favor Street near West Main and Ford Streets has been lifted and tap water is now safe to drink in all parts of the city. The...
Warming centers open amid the frigid weather
Rochester, N.Y. — The winter storm yesterday dropped temperatures to 5 degrees with a wind making it feel colder, minus twenty, the extreme cold left those unprepared at risk of serious consequences. “In terms of the timeframe for injuries, I think a lot of people do not realize that...
Water leak causes extensive damage at Strong Hospital building
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a water leak at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon. Units responded to the Clinical Research Center building at Strong for a burst standpipe. RFD says the standpipe was on the top floor, and the leak caused extensive...
Fire crews from eight Monroe County departments assisting in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monroe County has deployed from eight departments to Erie County including the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, Spencerport, Point Pleasant and Lakeshore Fire Departments. The fire units will alleviate the stress that's been put on local departments over the last few days, by helping them...
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
Woman hit by truck while crossing street in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Christmas. Officers say it took place at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street around 10:39 p.m. RPD says the woman was...
Looking back, one year after Church burns down on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marks one year since a fire broke out at the Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. The damage done to the church was beyond repair. Pastor Hanson Drysdale said he remembers getting the call that the church was on fire and says it’s one Christmas he won’t soon forget.
Celebrating the 100th birthday of a pioneer in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Birthdays are always a special time - but 100th birthdays have even more significance. On Saturday, a trail blazer in the medical field was honored on her birthday by her family and top city officials. Not many can say they have made it to 100 years...
Catholics come together to celebrate Christmas Day with Mass
Henrietta, N.Y. — St. Marianne Cope on E. Henrietta Road held its Christmas Day service on Sunday. While some other churches cancelled their service due to the weather, many came together at St. Marianne Cope in fellowship to celebrate Christmas Day. To learn more about St. Marianne's, visit their...
Former Children's Detention Center employee speaks out on issues at the facility
Monroe County, N.Y. — Gregory Bodine was let go from the Monroe County Children's Detention Center after being charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from an alleged incident at the facility. I sat down with Bodine sat down exclusively to talk...
ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
