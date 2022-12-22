ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Girls hoping for better at upcoming tournament

 4 days ago

The visiting Braham Bombers girls basketball team turned out to be the team that was able to adjust at halftime and turn a close game into the runaway as it posted a 60-29 win over the Aitkin Gobblers Dec. 16.

The Bombers had three runs in the game to drop the Gobblers to 3-2 on the season while moving their record to 6-0. Abby Palm opened the scoring with a three and after Braham tied it, Ella Janzen hit a three for a 6-3 edge. It was 6-5 when Teagan Piecek hit a pair of free throws for an 8-5 Gobbler lead with 10 minutes left in the half. Two minutes later Braham took its first lead at 9-8 but Emma Jacobson hit a trey for an 11-9 lead. The Bombers tied it at 11-11, then ran 11 straight before Brita Westman broke it up with :56 left in the half. Braham made it 24-15 and the half ended with another Palm basket and a Piecek free throw.

Emma Skaj opened the second half with a free throw but the Bombers went on a 15-0 run to lead 39-17. Skaj and Westman both hit buckets but the Bombers ran nine again for a 45-21 lead. Camille Parenteau hit a free throw, Palm hit another three and Josie Kostick hit a pair from the line and a hoop to complete the Gobbler scoring. Palm led the Gobblers with eight, Westman and Kostick each had four, Piecek, Janzen, Jacobson and Skaj all had three and Parenteau added a free throw. Aitkin was 7-17 from the line while the Bombers were 7-8.

Coach Kaija Davies finished the conversation, “They corrected some of their first half flaws and we didn’t. Our turnovers were so bad, sometimes not getting shots off in a possession. We have to do better in that department.”

Braham 24 36 60

Aitkin 16 13 29

The Gobblers are back in action at the Gobblers Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

