Girls hoping for better at upcoming tournament

The visiting Braham Bombers girls basketball team turned out to be the team that was able to adjust at halftime and turn a close game into the runaway as it posted a 60-29 win over the Aitkin Gobblers Dec. 16.

The Bombers had three runs in the game to drop the Gobblers to 3-2 on the season while moving their record to 6-0. Abby Palm opened the scoring with a three and after Braham tied it, Ella Janzen hit a three for a 6-3 edge. It was 6-5 when Teagan Piecek hit a pair of free throws for an 8-5 Gobbler lead with 10 minutes left in the half. Two minutes later Braham took its first lead at 9-8 but Emma Jacobson hit a trey for an 11-9 lead. The Bombers tied it at 11-11, then ran 11 straight before Brita Westman broke it up with :56 left in the half. Braham made it 24-15 and the half ended with another Palm basket and a Piecek free throw.

Emma Skaj opened the second half with a free throw but the Bombers went on a 15-0 run to lead 39-17. Skaj and Westman both hit buckets but the Bombers ran nine again for a 45-21 lead. Camille Parenteau hit a free throw, Palm hit another three and Josie Kostick hit a pair from the line and a hoop to complete the Gobbler scoring. Palm led the Gobblers with eight, Westman and Kostick each had four, Piecek, Janzen, Jacobson and Skaj all had three and Parenteau added a free throw. Aitkin was 7-17 from the line while the Bombers were 7-8.

Coach Kaija Davies finished the conversation, “They corrected some of their first half flaws and we didn’t. Our turnovers were so bad, sometimes not getting shots off in a possession. We have to do better in that department.”

Braham 24 36 60

Aitkin 16 13 29

The Gobblers are back in action at the Gobblers Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.