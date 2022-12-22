ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Noni
4d ago

they need to help the elderly that are the new homeless. i lost my place because the landlord raised my rent $400! i couldn't get help ANYWHERE! I'M 69 and have never been homeless in my life!

Debra Fauvie
4d ago

I kept saying he doesn't help the people that need help, he is fake, like all of them any more, they all tell lies to get in office, then forget about the people that put them there, it would be nice if they could live like we do,just 3 months on our income, and maybe things would change. because they couldn't do it.

Nick Smith
4d ago

They were only concerned about being elected. They only know what their donors want. How about they spend time in some of the poorest parts of the State. Spend a week at at a food bank. Go help the Salvation Army.

lovelandmagazine.com

What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session

Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — not counting Sundays — to take action if he chooses.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order

Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

State training requirements set for armed guards in schools

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Dec. 12 that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in House...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DeWine should veto a bill that says to deployed military personnel their votes don’t count

In summer 2008, I was deployed to Talil Airbase in Iraq. The military was doing its voter registration/absentee ballot request drive. I filled out my absentee ballot request postcard, acceptable for all 50 states. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections processed that request on Sept. 24. I received my ballot the week before the Nov. 4 election. During the little free time I had, I did my research, filled out my ballot, and placed it in the mailbox before Election Day. The election board processed my ballot on Nov. 12, eight days after the election. I know from experience this was not an issue just for those serving in a war zone.
OHIO STATE
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
geauganews.com

LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A sweeping criminal justice reform bill, Senate Bill 288, has passed in the Ohio House and Senate and is on its way to Governor DeWine’s office. The bill addresses many issues that officials say will have impacts at both the state and local levels.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

