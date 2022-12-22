Read full article on original website
Massachusetts will raise minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2023
BOSTON — For years, "Fight for $15" was a rallying cry for low-income workers and unions. Now, Massachusetts is one of four states to reach that minimum wage.
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow
BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
8-year-old steals the show with his dance moves at elementary Christmas concert
MENLO PARK, Calif. — A California second grader's dance moves have gone viral. During a recent Christmas concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams was captured on video tearing up the stage with his dance moves. Watch the video in the player above. "I just started dancing, I was feeling the vibe,...
