Massachusetts State

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow

BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
