Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.
Yardbarker
Neither Lewandowski nor Ronaldo: Which XI players make L'Equipe's Team of the Year for 2022?
The French newspaper L'Equipe have unveiled their 2022 Team of the Year as we reach the last week of the year, and big names like Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo were left off the list. Here, find out which XI players made the cut. Which soccer player has been regarded...
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask during Tottenham’s match against Brentford?
SOUTH KOREA superstar Son Heung-min is in action for Tottenham's Premier League start fixture against Brentford. And the Spurs winger continues to wear an item which fans are beginning to get familiar with. Find out why Son has been forced to wear a mask below... Why is Son Heung-min wearing...
Soccer-Emery to talk to Martinez about World Cup celebrations
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Aston Villa coach Unai Emery praised Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's performance at the World Cup, but said he will have a discussion with him about his attitude during the celebrations ahead of the resumption of Premier League action.
Cody Gakpo wants Man Utd transfer next month with talks ongoing over £52m move with PSV after impressive World Cup
PSV star Cody Gakpo remains keen on signing for Manchester United, according to reports. The Dutch winger wants a transfer after impressing in the Eredivisie and World Cup this year. Gakpo supposedly wanted to join Man Utd in the summer, but a move did not materialise. Discussions between the club...
Chelsea closing in on Benoit Badiashile transfer in £35m deal from Monaco as Graham Potter targets new defenders
CHELSEA are closing in on defender Benoit Badiashile as Graham Potter looks to recruit new centre-backs. The Blues have been busy ahead of the transfer window opening and could be set to spring again. Talks over Monaco's Badiashile are now at an "advanced stage", according to well-connected transfer journalist Fabrizio...
BBC
Lionel Messi & Paris Saint-Germain reach 'agreement in principle' to renew contract - Guillem Balague
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has reached an "agreement in principle" to renew his contract at Paris St-Germain, says BBC Sport's Guillem Balague. Messi, 35, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, is out of contract at the French club in June 2023. Earlier this week Barcelona president Joan...
Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after early Mohamed Salah goal
The Premier League’s blockbuster Boxing Day return continues as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to Birmingham to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Both teams will be hoping to hit the ground running for the back half of the season with Villa eyeing up a place in the top 10 and Liverpool hunting down a Champions League spot.Emery’s men come into the match having won three of their last five league games including a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United. There is confidence running through the squad as the Villans are five points clear of the relegation zone and...
Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg lead Spurs fightback against Brentford
Better late than never, right? Tottenham cannot be counted out this season. However down they may be – in this case they were in the red thanks to goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney – there is seemingly always a way back. And so Harry Kane and...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Gvardiol, Skriniar, Martinelli, Kante
Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle with Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, as talks over a fee continue with his club Shakhtar Donetsk. (Nicolo Schira) Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have made RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, their number one transfer target. (Sport - in Spanish)
Yardbarker
Chelsea to target French defender but will face competition from Arsenal
Chelsea are considering making a move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka but could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal. Ndicka is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.
Yardbarker
(Images): Family appears to celebrate highly rated player joining Chelsea
The comments translates to: “I confess that today I found out that I wasn’t prepared for the moment of having to be so far away, but with an enormous happiness of knowing that you’re going to be fulfilling a dream that is yours and that you fought so hard to achieve! I love you so much, the world is yours. Forever me and you.”
Premier League predictions according to Football Manager 23 and it’s bad news for Man Utd and Arsenal
THE World Cup is over and all eyes return to the Premier League. And there are plenty of questions to be answered between now and May. Arsenal currently lead Manchester City by five points in their quest to win a first Prem title since the 2003-04 Invincibles. But can the...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January
Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds star
Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. At the age of 22, Meslier is one of the youngest regular starting goalkeepers in the Premier League. To be performing at the highest level at his age is a rarity in his position, so it speaks volumes about the Frenchman’s ability.
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Chelsea plotting the surprise sale of £295,000-a-week star
Chelsea could look to sell defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming windows. According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea could look to sell the 31-year-old defender just a few months after signing him. Apparently, the Blues have not been impressed with his performances so far and they are looking to...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘working’ to sign Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco in January — report
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea are “working to sign a new left-sided centre-back” in January, and the leading candidate is AS Monaco’s Benoît Badiashile. And while “there is no agreement” in place just yet, “multiple sources believe he will join in the weeks ahead for around €35 million” (£30m) — whoever these multiple sources may be.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals When Lionel Messi Will Return to PSG
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now in the rearview mirror, with Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting the trophy and enjoying a vacation that coincides with the holiday and New Year festivities. As a result, many are asking when the 35-year-old will return to the French giants and a recent...
