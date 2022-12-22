ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Emery to talk to Martinez about World Cup celebrations

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Aston Villa coach Unai Emery praised Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's performance at the World Cup, but said he will have a discussion with him about his attitude during the celebrations ahead of the resumption of Premier League action.
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after early Mohamed Salah goal

The Premier League’s blockbuster Boxing Day return continues as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to Birmingham to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Both teams will be hoping to hit the ground running for the back half of the season with Villa eyeing up a place in the top 10 and Liverpool hunting down a Champions League spot.Emery’s men come into the match having won three of their last five league games including a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United. There is confidence running through the squad as the Villans are five points clear of the relegation zone and...
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Gvardiol, Skriniar, Martinelli, Kante

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle with Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, as talks over a fee continue with his club Shakhtar Donetsk. (Nicolo Schira) Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have made RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, their number one transfer target. (Sport - in Spanish)
Yardbarker

Chelsea to target French defender but will face competition from Arsenal

Chelsea are considering making a move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka but could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal. Ndicka is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.
Yardbarker

(Images): Family appears to celebrate highly rated player joining Chelsea

The comments translates to: “I confess that today I found out that I wasn’t prepared for the moment of having to be so far away, but with an enormous happiness of knowing that you’re going to be fulfilling a dream that is yours and that you fought so hard to achieve! I love you so much, the world is yours. Forever me and you.”
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
Yardbarker

Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds star

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. At the age of 22, Meslier is one of the youngest regular starting goalkeepers in the Premier League. To be performing at the highest level at his age is a rarity in his position, so it speaks volumes about the Frenchman’s ability.
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Chelsea plotting the surprise sale of £295,000-a-week star

Chelsea could look to sell defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming windows. According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea could look to sell the 31-year-old defender just a few months after signing him. Apparently, the Blues have not been impressed with his performances so far and they are looking to...
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘working’ to sign Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco in January — report

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea are “working to sign a new left-sided centre-back” in January, and the leading candidate is AS Monaco’s Benoît Badiashile. And while “there is no agreement” in place just yet, “multiple sources believe he will join in the weeks ahead for around €35 million” (£30m) — whoever these multiple sources may be.
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: French Press Reveals When Lionel Messi Will Return to PSG

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now in the rearview mirror, with Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting the trophy and enjoying a vacation that coincides with the holiday and New Year festivities. As a result, many are asking when the 35-year-old will return to the French giants and a recent...

