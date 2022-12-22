Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested on grand theft, weapons and drug charges: Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested in Fresno Monday on grand theft, weapons and drug charges, according to the Fresno Police Department. Monday morning, officers were called to the area of Shaw Avenue and Barcus Avenue regarding a grand theft of tools and a toolbox, according to a Fresno Police Department Facebook post.
KMPH.com
Body found after fight in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
Body found in Tulare, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a body was found following reports of a fight in Tulare.
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
abc10.com
Rancho Cordova man dies after SUV crashes into Fresno County canal
MENDOTA, Calif. — A 29-year-old man from Rancho Cordova was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on SR-33 north of Bass Avenue in Fresno County. CHP says the unidentified 29-year-old was driving a Jeep...
CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County Sheriff's Office Shares Christmas Story Involving a Grinch Theft by Riverdale Man with a Happy Ending
December 26, 2022 - Fresno County Sheriff's Office share a heartwarming tale of a Christmas story involving a Grinch type crime. Riverdale Man Shows Cruel Misbehavior, But Deputies Prove to be Christmas Saviors. It happened one morning in the town of Riverdale,. On Feland Avenue is where one man’s mind...
PD: 3 teens involved in stolen car crash arrested in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle in Central Fresno, police officers say. According to authorities, on Friday around 2:30 p.m. officers with the Southwest Police District located a stolen vehicle in their patrol area using the LoJack® system and requested assistance from the Fresno Police Department airship. […]
csufresno.edu
Fresno State graduate student charged with murder and DUI after hitting and killing a high school student
A Fresno State student was charged with murder and driving under the influence when they hit and killed a high school student crossing the street in October. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office identified graduate student Lisa Ellen Spoors, who goes by they/them pronouns, as the driver and charged them with the murder of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., a Hoover High School student. It was announced this afternoon on the district attorney’s office’s Facebook account.
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
KMPH.com
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 31, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
Pursuit in Clovis leads to roll-over crash, deputies say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reported stolen car crashed after authorities were led on a chase in Clovis according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:30 p.m. deputies say they were notified of a stolen car near Shaw and Villa avenues. Once the car was identified by the MAGEC unit as a stolen vehicle, […]
Comments / 1