North Carolina State

CFB experts state Miami football biggest Cormani McClain challengers

The Miami football program remains involved with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who committed to the Hurricanes in October. McClain did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing period that ended on Friday. Alabama and Colorado have emerged as the biggest challengers to Miami. Chad Simmons,...
Miami football: PFF names 2 Hurricanes to all 2022 transfer team

Recent Miami football additions defensive tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2022 College All-Transfer Portal Team. Gore transferred to Miami from Georgia State and Mauigoa made his way completely across the country from Washington State. Gore was named by PFF as...
College basketball Week 8 predictions for every Top 25 game

College basketball is back in full swing after the Christmas break. Here’s a look at how each game involving a Top 25 team will play out this week. The Christmas holiday has come and gone, meaning college basketball is about to kick into high gear. The last few days of non-conference play are upon us and most leagues are set to begin conference play in full force, setting the stage for a dramatic two-month run to get ready for the NCAA Tournament.
Women’s college basketball rankings, Week 8: North Carolina, Arkansas plummet, Michigan rising

This week’s women’s college basketball rankings featured plenty of movement. Two teams dropped seven spots in the AP poll, while one team climbed five. South Carolina remained unanimous number one for the 27th straight week, which is the fifth-longest streak in the history of the poll. The Gamecocks surpassed Texas’ 26-week stretch to take sole possession of the fifth spot.
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets a pass but it won’t last long

Mike McDaniel is a rookie head coach and rookie head coaches make a lot of mistakes. The Miami Dolphins are suffering because of it. McDaniel is that quirky guy, a nerd even, that everyone loves. His press conferences are lively and spirited and tend to be the opposite of every other coach in the NFL. Fans adore him, his face is on t-shirts, and he has already been penciled in by the fan base as the best HC since Don Shula. In fact, some have gone so far as to say he is the next Don Shula.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown

Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
