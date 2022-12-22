ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralston, NE

Omaha school achieves goal of zero waste

OMAHA, NE
Omaha's Duchesne Academy reaches zero waste threshold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big milestone for one Omaha school when it comes to living sustainably. Omaha's Duchesne Academy reached its goal before its deadline. The Academy is on a mission to be zero waste by the year 2030. "In 2015 Pope Francis released his Encyclical Laudato Si'...
OMAHA, NE
CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program

OMAHA, NE
Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa

OMAHA, NE
CHI Health, Creighton University partner in new rural doctor program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rural hospitals across the country are facing staff shortages. To help fill the void, CHI Health is partnering with Creighton University's School of Medicine to launch a residency program for future doctors. "We are actually expanding our residency training program, so that the doctors we...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O'Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O'Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they're including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today's interview!
OMAHA, NE
Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

OMAHA, NE
Nettie's Fine Mexican Food considers future

OMAHA, NE
Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since closure

OMAHA, NE
Some Omaha flights still affected by winter storm

OMAHA, NE
Water restored at Benson Tower after boiler freezes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week's sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We're told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven't had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
OMAHA, NE
Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler

OMAHA, NE
New 'Smart Apartment' pilot program takes off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There's a pilot program in Omaha featuring "smart apartments" for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It's part of QLI's campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. "Not only do I get...
OMAHA, NE
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. "We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame," says Griffith. "Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways."
OMAHA, NE
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
NEBRASKA STATE

