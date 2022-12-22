Read full article on original website
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
Vikings Open as Underdogs Against Packers in Game With Major Playoff Implications
For a while, it looked like the Vikings-Packers rematch in Green Bay on New Year's Day wouldn't have particularly high stakes. Aaron Rodgers and company lost five in a row earlier this season, falling to 3-6 and then 4-8. Their playoff hopes were resting on extremely thin ice. Well, the...
NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game
The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver...
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett
On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
A roster reward for Seahawks’ best player recently, kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike
The Seahawks have rewarded the best player recently with a fuller spot on their team. Seattle signed Godwin Igwebuike off its practice squad to the 53-man active roster Monday, for this weekend’s must-win game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. That’s after three games of his eye-opening kickoff returns.
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
New York Giants Trailing Vikings 10-7 at Halftime
The New York Giants trail the Minnesota Vikings 10-7 at the half in their Christmas Eve day game. The Vikings broke the scoreless tie with an eight-play, 84-yard scoring drive in which Minnesota never experienced a third down. The Vikings benefitted from two chunk plays of 25 and 13 yards...
Christmas Eve Groundhog Day early for Seahawks. They can’t recover in 24-10 loss at Chiefs
Christmas Eve began as Groundhog Day for the Seahawks. Despite multiple chances to, they never recovered. Penalties, long yardage on third downs and the inability to stop the run were why Seattle trailed Kansas City 17-0 early then lost 24-10 Saturday to the AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs in 1-degree wind chill inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Myles Garrett on Cleveland’s Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very Disappointing
The Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the playoffs for a second straight year after falling to the New Orleans Saints. Following the game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shared how he felt after his team fell to 6-9. "It is very disappointing. It's not where we want to be, it's...
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas
The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Odds Hint at Jalen Hurts Return and Nick Sirianni’s Take on Gardner Minshew?
Five days before the Eagles played the Cowboys, oddsmakers had already installed the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite over Philly that rose several points before Jalen Hurts was ruled our 48 hours before the two teams kicked off in AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was that they knew something about...
Chargers Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs With 20-3 Win Over Colts
The Chargers are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after defeating the Colts 20-3 on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Entering Week 16 with a playoff-clinching scenario, the Chargers needed a couple things to fall in their favor. They had to pickup a road win over the Colts, while also needing the Raiders, Jets and Patriots to lose.
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem
The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a two-touchdown defeat to Kansas City but remain surprisingly optimistic about their playoff chances. I get it because they’re mathematically very much alive and their schedule is easier than the Commanders’ and Giants’, the two teams they’re chasing to earn a wild-card berth.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders saw their once-promising crash this past weekend as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now standing at 6-9 this season, the Raiders' NFL Playoffs dream, while not mathematically, theoretically, is dead. Coach Josh McDaniels spoke moments ago after reviewing the film. You can watch the...
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
The Detroit Lions should look to incorporate one of their rookies just a little more, in their planning efforts, the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.
Cleveland Browns Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Falling to 6-9
With the 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in week 16, the Cleveland Browns have officially been eliminated from playoff contention this season. Cleveland needed to their last three games, they also needed a lot of outside help. With Watson taking over when the team was 4-7, the playoffs...
Not Opting Out, But Martin Declares NFL Intentions — Because They’re Real
Jeremiah Martin recently tweeted out a fancy graphic of himself in three different University of Washington football poses, ending this post with the announcement he would be entering his name in the NFL draft. OK. After checking with the school to make sure he wasn't opting out of the bowl...
