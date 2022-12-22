Read full article on original website
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3BumzyIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
UCLA Football WR/RB Kazmeir Allen Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
The Bruins are losing one of their speediest weapons on the roster. UCLA football wide receiver Kazmeir Allen announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Allen was the first commit of the Chip Kelly era, choosing to join the program two days after the coach was hired in 2017.
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Odds Hint at Jalen Hurts Return and Nick Sirianni’s Take on Gardner Minshew?
Five days before the Eagles played the Cowboys, oddsmakers had already installed the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite over Philly that rose several points before Jalen Hurts was ruled our 48 hours before the two teams kicked off in AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was that they knew something about...
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
At a time when the Raiders need quarterback Derek Carr to play his best football, he’s playing his worst. And while there are several reasons why Carr has thrown nine interceptions over his past five games and completed just 55 percent or fewer of his passes over his last four, there is no denying the fall-off.
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas
The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game
The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver...
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett
On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem
The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a two-touchdown defeat to Kansas City but remain surprisingly optimistic about their playoff chances. I get it because they’re mathematically very much alive and their schedule is easier than the Commanders’ and Giants’, the two teams they’re chasing to earn a wild-card berth.
Early Christmas Gift: Jaguars Leave Week 16 in 1st-Place in AFC South
Christmas came early for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After their second win in five days on Thursday, the Jaguars got to be home on Christmas Eve as the struggling Tennessee Titans fell to the hapless Houston Texans 19-14. The loss, which is the Titans' fifth in a row, drops them to 7-8.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
The Detroit Lions should look to incorporate one of their rookies just a little more, in their planning efforts, the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
3 Keys for Browns to Secure Win Against Saints
The New Orleans Saints are visiting the Browns on Christmas Eve for a weather-laden Week 16 matchup. This season, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has played efficiently while Deshaun Watson is still finding himself with the Browns. These three keys will allow for Browns fans to breathe easy on their Christmas holiday. Lets take a look at the matchup conditions.
Christmas Eve Groundhog Day early for Seahawks. They can’t recover in 24-10 loss at Chiefs
Christmas Eve began as Groundhog Day for the Seahawks. Despite multiple chances to, they never recovered. Penalties, long yardage on third downs and the inability to stop the run were why Seattle trailed Kansas City 17-0 early then lost 24-10 Saturday to the AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs in 1-degree wind chill inside Arrowhead Stadium.
New York Giants Trailing Vikings 10-7 at Halftime
The New York Giants trail the Minnesota Vikings 10-7 at the half in their Christmas Eve day game. The Vikings broke the scoreless tie with an eight-play, 84-yard scoring drive in which Minnesota never experienced a third down. The Vikings benefitted from two chunk plays of 25 and 13 yards...
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Cleveland Browns lost their ninth game of the season on a frosty, cold Christmas Eve day yesterday. The New Orleans Saints came to town and played a game that ended up simply being the tail of two halves. Despite the loss, Cleveland had some good moments. On the defense specifically,...
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
