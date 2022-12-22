ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in Highway 80 crash

By Jesse Williams
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80.

Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road failed to yield right of way and was struck by oncoming traffic. One passenger in the car that was struck, 61-year-old Michael Kennedy of Navasota, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Three other people involved in the crash were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition. Investigators say it is unknown at this time if Kennedy was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

