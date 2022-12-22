Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
Cold blast continues in Florida after Christmas; travel delays, cancelations pile up
Temps in the teens Monday morning in Tallahassee. Sleet and (light) snow Sunday in Cocoa Beach. The cold continues in Florida and around the country but forecasters say warmer days are coming later this week. Possibly much warmer, in what the National Weather Service calls a "warm wet weather whiplash."
Destin Log
Florida sees coldest Christmas in 33 years; thousands of flight delayed,canceled
It's cold, but Christmas in 1983 was still colder. A hard freeze warning is in effect until 9 am Monday for the Big Bend and Panhandle area. It wasn't quite a white Christmas for Florida, but it's definitely a chilly one. Temperatures dropped down into the 20s early Sunday morning...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0