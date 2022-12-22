ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL

