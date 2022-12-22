MAX trains running slower due to weather conditions, expect delays
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With freezing temperatures and 40- to 55-mph winds affecting the greater Portland area, TriMet has announced that it is slowing down all its MAX trains Thursday.
TriMet Spokesperson Tia York told KOIN 6 News that MAX trains will run no faster than 30 mph for the day. Passengers can expect up to 15-minute delays as a result.‘Get inside and stay inside’: MultCo officials send warning before arctic weather hits PNW
“Our MAX trains travel at speeds up to 55 mph,” York said. “However, higher speeds are reserved for specific areas of the light rail system. There are many stretches of track, like those through Downtown Portland, where trains move at slower speeds for safety, at all times.”
TriMet bus routes are also subject to closures and delays today. The latest alerts can be found on the TriMet service alerts webpage .
"For safety, TriMet joins our transportation partners in encouraging people to delay travel plans through Friday, if possible," TriMet announced Thursday. "If you must travel during these extreme weather conditions, please bundle up, prepare for dangerously cold temperatures."

