Washington State

Jen Salazar
4d ago

I had a roofer worked till late at night sometimes longer he ended up with cancer and was on a roof until 3 months before he passed never complained once went to work after chemo same day. He had more self pride in his work than most! This guy is no roofer just looking for any easy way for more money.....

Allie Pirtle
4d ago

$54,000 for 8 years. Well no wondering he's still working and collecting..... 🤔🙄😆😆

MyNorthwest

King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns

Warrants served around King County last week resulted in one of the largest drug seizures by the King County Sheriff’s Office. What was known as “Operation P-22″ concluded on Dec. 21, when detectives in Precinct 4/ Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team seized 25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 31 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of cocaine, 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 478,000 fentanyl pills, five handguns and three rifles.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple

The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple. The high court unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias, concluding that defense attorneys could have dismissed the juror ahead of the trial but opted not to, The Daily Herald reported.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety

SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
KING COUNTY, WA
Edy Zoo

Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin

BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
BURIEN, WA
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far

Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
