Jen Salazar
4d ago
I had a roofer worked till late at night sometimes longer he ended up with cancer and was on a roof until 3 months before he passed never complained once went to work after chemo same day. He had more self pride in his work than most! This guy is no roofer just looking for any easy way for more money.....
4
Allie Pirtle
4d ago
$54,000 for 8 years. Well no wondering he's still working and collecting..... 🤔🙄😆😆
5
Chronicle
Roofer Accused of Scamming State Out of $54K in Workers' Comp by Faking Injury
A 63-year-old Lakewood man is facing criminal charges for taking tens of thousands of dollars in workers compensation payments over nearly seven years for a shoulder injury while he allegedly continued to work on roofs. Investigators with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries took photographs of the man,...
King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns
Warrants served around King County last week resulted in one of the largest drug seizures by the King County Sheriff’s Office. What was known as “Operation P-22″ concluded on Dec. 21, when detectives in Precinct 4/ Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team seized 25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 31 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of cocaine, 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 478,000 fentanyl pills, five handguns and three rifles.
Washington court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple
The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple. The high court unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias, concluding that defense attorneys could have dismissed the juror ahead of the trial but opted not to, The Daily Herald reported.
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
KOMO News
Vandalism at 4 Pierce County substations knocks out power to thousands on Christmas
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after at least four electrical substations were vandalized in the county on Christmas Day, knocking out power to thousands. According to the PCSD, a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public...
Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety
SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
Power restored to 4 Pierce County utility substations after Christmas Day vandalization
GRAHAM, Wash. — After over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark, Tacoma Public Utilities restored power to their substations on Monday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas...
Burien Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs, cash, cars, guns & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police served a series of coordinated search warrants...
valleyrecord.com
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KXLY
Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far
Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Gun Retailer Ordered to Pay $15,000 in Fines for Violating High-Capacity Magazine Sales Ban
LAKEWOOD, WA - A gun retailer based out of Lakewood, WA has been fined $15,000 for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine sales ban, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced. According to a press release from the office of AG Ferguson, approximately two months after the ban took effect, investigators visited WGS...
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
The person who investigates suspicious deaths in your town may not even be a doctor
When a group of physicians gathered in Washington state for an annual meeting, one made a startling revelation: If you ever want to know when, how — and where — to kill someone, I can tell you, and you'll get away with it. No problem. That's because the...
