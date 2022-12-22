ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
game-news24.com

Ronaldo: Mbappe deserved to be the best player in the World Cup 2022

The legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo appreciated Kylian Mbappe’s performance during the World Cup 2022 : his performance was appreciated. Kylian was great from the beginning to the last match. Mbappe scored well in the France’s previous victories. Kilian played a beautiful song in the final against Argentina. He...
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Yardbarker

Premier League: Liverpool Boss Has High Praise for Messi After Winning 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come and gone, with Argentina and Lionel Messi lifting the trophy after their win over France in penalty kicks (4-2). Messi won his first World Cup while scoring a brace against Les Bleus and has now put himself in the conversation as the GOAT, which many already believe he is after winning the one trophy lacking in his cabinet.
BBC

Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira

Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
kalkinemedia.com

Argentina confident Scaloni will stay with World Cup winners

Argentina's football federation chief insisted Monday that coach Lionel Scaloni will remain with the World Cup winners. "Scaloni is the coach of the Argentina national team. We are both men of our word, we said yes to each other. I have no doubt that he will continue," Argentine Football Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia said.
Yardbarker

Zinedine Zidane is being considered for the Brazil job

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of a few candidates who is being considered for the role of Brazilian manager. After Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Croatia, their head coach Tite decided it best to walk away from the position. This has left a vacancy in...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.

