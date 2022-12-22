Read full article on original website
WSAW
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
WSAW
Portion of Adams County snowmobile trails to open Tuesday
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Zone A and Zone B of Adams County’s snowmobile trails will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. Riders should be prepared for early-season riding conditions. The Monroe Center Winter Pals Trail between intersections #7 and #8 is closed at this time due to construction on the Highline, access to DownTown Monroe Center is available from the North only. Rome SnoBandits access North into Wood County west of Hwy 13 is closed at intersection #1 with a land issue and some trail work yet to be completed.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
WSAW
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
WSAW
Participants still need for 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lure Bar and Grill in Nekoosa is gearing up for the 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump. The event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
WSAW
Coopers Hawk recovering at REGI after fracturing leg on Christmas Eve
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weyauwega Police Department had an unusual guest Christmas Eve night. Around 10 p.m, the department received a call reporting an injured Cooper’s hawk. In a Facebook post, the department explained the DNR lines were down for the holidays, but a local warden became aware of the situation and instructed the officer to contact Marge Gibson at Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo.
WSAW
Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas. Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and...
WSAW
From under the tree to back on the shelf, shoppers return after Christmas
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The day after Christmas is a busy one for retailers as people bring back their holiday gifts that weren’t quite the right fit. Retailers expect 18% of the items sold this holiday season will be returned. That means roughly 171 billion dollars back in customers’ pockets.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week with warmer temps and chances for preslopitation on the way
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cold Christmas in Wausau on Sunday. Temperatures mostly likely never made it out of the low single digits, and once the high temperatures are confirmed by the National Weather Service, it could have been a top 5 coldest high for the holiday. Either way, a majority of the region is dodging the next clipper system that will be producing some light snow in southern Wisconsin Sunday night into early Monday. Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties could have a few flurries or snow showers, but little accumulation. Cloudy for the night into Monday morning. Temps steady in the single digits near zero.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Gift of frigid weather for Christmas, milder days ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No question about it, Christmas 2022 is a white one across the area and one of the colder ones in at least a few years. One plus for Christmas Day is we are not going to need to do any more snow shoveling as it will remain dry. In addition, not as windy as the past couple of days had been. That means blowing and drifting snow isn’t a concern. A mix of sun and clouds continued cold. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.
