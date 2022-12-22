ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Deadly Midland County Crash

By Jesse Williams
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after an car crash in Midland county this week.

35-year-old Ana Isabel Ruiz was killed in a car crash at the intersection of CR 130 and SH 349. Investigators say she was driving eastbound on CR 130 and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection. Another vehicle heading southbound on SH 349 then crashed into her car.

Ruiz was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead by staff. Officers with the department say that Ruiz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

