Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police confirm that no one was hurt when a police chase ended in a crash in Youngstown Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence and a portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked, but it has since reopened.

Youngstown’s police chief confirmed that there was a crash following a police pursuit in the area.

A Youngstown police cruiser and car are damaged.

No other information about the pursuit was released at this time.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for more information on this developing story.

Stan Boney contributed to this report.

