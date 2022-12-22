CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Sunday for Gum Creek Water Supply customers. The notice is due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity causing a system wide outage. To all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water beginning Sunday, you are now under a boil water notice until further notification.

