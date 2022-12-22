Read full article on original website
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Compton Community by the South Rusk County Water Supply Corporation. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.
