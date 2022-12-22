Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
Mississippi Skies: More snow, ice possible for parts of Mississippi Monday
A warming trend is on its way to Mississippi, but first some parts of the state must deal with one more visit of wintry weather from the arctic system that arrived at the end of last week. It’s hard to believe snow showers and freezing rain are possible for northern...
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
Chance of snow in parts of the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Winter Weather Advisory is over. Many areas received over an inch of precipitation. Snow, sleet and even freezing fog made an appearance in Mississippi on Monday. Also, cold rain. This will continue to sputter into the overnight hours. Ground temperatures remain below freezing despite air...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today
Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
Mississippi's capital city under boil water alert
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi's capital city faces more water woes on Christmas. The city issued a boil water alert late in the morning because of multiple water line breaks believed to have been caused by the cold weather. Even when water pressure is back to normal, the city...
Jackson under city-wide boil-water alert: 'We understand the timing is terrible'
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."
Jackson hosts emergency water distribution on Christmas Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced an emergency water distribution for December 25, 2022. The distribution will take place at the following locations.
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
Cold front dropped Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels
JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold temperatures to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. No travel impacts are expected from this. Dangerous cold air will settle in with lows Friday ranging from the single digits north to the mid-teens south. Real feel temperatures will be below zero.
How to prevent hypothermia in freezing conditions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the cold weather front takes over Mississippi, the risk of hypothermia has increased, especially for those who are outside for long periods of time. Hypothermia is caused by a significant drop in body temperature when the body is exposed to the cold for a long period of time. Hypothermia symptoms […]
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
Southern Gardening: Four plants had top 2022 performance
At the end of each year, I like to look back at what were some of the better performers in my home landscape and in my travels with Southern Gardening. I obviously don’t have enough room here to mention all the great plants I’ve seen and grown in 2022, but I think these four were the cream of the crop.
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases. Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area. Below are links to outage maps...
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. “Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”
Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
