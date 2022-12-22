ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chance of snow in parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Winter Weather Advisory is over. Many areas received over an inch of precipitation. Snow, sleet and even freezing fog made an appearance in Mississippi on Monday. Also, cold rain. This will continue to sputter into the overnight hours. Ground temperatures remain below freezing despite air...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi's capital city under boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi's capital city faces more water woes on Christmas. The city issued a boil water alert late in the morning because of multiple water line breaks believed to have been caused by the cold weather. Even when water pressure is back to normal, the city...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson under city-wide boil-water alert: 'We understand the timing is terrible'

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Cold front dropped Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels

JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold temperatures to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. No travel impacts are expected from this. Dangerous cold air will settle in with lows Friday ranging from the single digits north to the mid-teens south. Real feel temperatures will be below zero.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How to prevent hypothermia in freezing conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the cold weather front takes over Mississippi, the risk of hypothermia has increased, especially for those who are outside for long periods of time. Hypothermia is caused by a significant drop in body temperature when the body is exposed to the cold for a long period of time. Hypothermia symptoms […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Southern Gardening: Four plants had top 2022 performance

At the end of each year, I like to look back at what were some of the better performers in my home landscape and in my travels with Southern Gardening. I obviously don’t have enough room here to mention all the great plants I’ve seen and grown in 2022, but I think these four were the cream of the crop.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. “Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
JACKSON, MS

