Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Entire NC towns have been without water for days after power outages, freezing weather

SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town

Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes

Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Multiple crews respond to fire at Motel 6 in Cary

Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Reporter: Aaron...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Holly Springs family struggling after 5 days without heat

A Holly Springs mother with three young children has faced five nights of cold during which her apartment's maintenance has failed to fix her heat. A Holly Springs mother with three young children has faced five nights of cold during which her apartment's maintenance has failed to fix her heat.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL

Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Second antisemitic banner appears over Moore County highway

The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were found hanging above a highway over the past few weeks. The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Knightdale woman's days-long wait for help ends with flooded apartment

A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL

Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Thursday. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC

