FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
WRAL
Entire NC towns have been without water for days after power outages, freezing weather
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
WRAL
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town
Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
WRAL
$3 million to go toward pedestrian bridge in downtown Rocky Mount
A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount.
WRAL
Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
WRAL
Multiple crews respond to fire at Motel 6 in Cary
Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary.
WRAL
Holly Springs family struggling after 5 days without heat
A Holly Springs mother with three young children has faced five nights of cold during which her apartment's maintenance has failed to fix her heat.
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
WRAL
Second antisemitic banner appears over Moore County highway
The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were found hanging above a highway over the past few weeks.
WRAL
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work.
WRAL
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
WRAL
Hazmat crew investigates plastic bag outside Carthage town hall in Moore County
The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
WRAL
Knightdale woman's days-long wait for help ends with flooded apartment
A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting.
WRAL
Young driver dies in crash with pickup driven by off-duty Cumberland deputy
WADE, N.C. — A college student and athlete died on Sunday night when his car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, which closed U.S. Highway 13 near Merilee Court for about two hours.
WRAL
Durham police issue notice on celebratory gunfire in light of deaths from recent years
"I think about her every day," said Betty Watson. "I cried enough tears when she was gone."
WRAL
Scammer tries to sell Raleigh man's land while impersonating him
A Raleigh man says his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow.
WRAL
'We are fighting a war': Fruit fly infestation has Sampson County residents seeking relief
Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year.
WRAL
2-year-old injured in deadly fire released from UNC; mother, brother still fighting for life
It's been four days since a tragic fire killed 6-year-old Allayna Woods. Her mother, Faith Woods and two siblings - Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 - were transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Emma was released on Monday.
WRAL
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Thursday. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
Did you know this? Don't donate these products to Goodwill
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the holidays, getting gifts can mean out with the old and in with the new. Anyone clearing out the clutter and hoping to give back this Christmas will want to keep these items at home when dropping things off to the local Goodwill.
