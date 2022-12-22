Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
85-year-old Pahrump man accused of leaving dog to die at dump; poisoning another
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 85-year-old man is accused of leaving a dog to die at at the Nye County dump and poisoning a second dog with anti-freeze. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the first dog was found “severely dehydrated and barely alive” at the “dead animal pit” at the dump in Pahrump.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning. According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police say driver accused of going 122 mph on Christmas night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department says a driver was arrested after he was accused of driving 122 mph on Christmas night. The unidentified driver, who told police he “didn’t know” that he was going 122 mph, also told officers that he was driving that fast because he was “just keeping pace with the traffic.”
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic Peppermill celebrating 50th anniversary on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday. “You only turn 50 once!” the Peppermill send in a post on Facebook. As part of the celebration, the Peppermill, which opened its doors in...
Fox5 KVVU
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens to customers after closed since March 2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a resort in Primm has reopened its doors to customers. Located in Primm near the California border, Buffalo Bill’s welcomed back customers on Friday, Dec. 23. A representative for the property said the...
Fox5 KVVU
Average gas price in Las Vegas Valley drops to $3.81 per gallon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond continue to decrease. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas Valley fell 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon as of Monday. In order to determine...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook 12/26/22
We made it up to 67° for Christmas Day in Las Vegas. That is two degrees shy of the record at the Reid International at 69° back in 1942. The 60s will return Monday and Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley, but expected abundant cloud cover by the early evening Monday ahead of a weaker system Tuesday.
