Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police say driver accused of going 122 mph on Christmas night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department says a driver was arrested after he was accused of driving 122 mph on Christmas night. The unidentified driver, who told police he “didn’t know” that he was going 122 mph, also told officers that he was driving that fast because he was “just keeping pace with the traffic.”
Fox5 KVVU

Iconic Peppermill celebrating 50th anniversary on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday. “You only turn 50 once!” the Peppermill send in a post on Facebook. As part of the celebration, the Peppermill, which opened its doors in...
Fox5 KVVU

Average gas price in Las Vegas Valley drops to $3.81 per gallon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond continue to decrease. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas Valley fell 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon as of Monday. In order to determine...
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook 12/26/22

We made it up to 67° for Christmas Day in Las Vegas. That is two degrees shy of the record at the Reid International at 69° back in 1942. The 60s will return Monday and Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley, but expected abundant cloud cover by the early evening Monday ahead of a weaker system Tuesday.
