LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department says a driver was arrested after he was accused of driving 122 mph on Christmas night. The unidentified driver, who told police he “didn’t know” that he was going 122 mph, also told officers that he was driving that fast because he was “just keeping pace with the traffic.”

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO