Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this...
abc12.com

Roadways continue to be hazardous into the holiday

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Roads continue to be hazardous into the holiday weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation has drivers working around the clock, but preparation began days ago. "We make sure that all of our equipment is in good working order and salt is delivered well in advance of...
Yahoo Sports

Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas

A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
WILX-TV

Eaton County ready to recycle your string lights

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is urging residents to safely dispose of their string lights through a recycling program available through January. LED and Non-LED string lights will be accepted, but no other electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batteries will be accepted. If you have additional items you are looking to recycle but are not accepted at this event, check the resource guide HERE.
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
WLNS

Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan

Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm …. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Woman dies from cold in Bath Township. Woman dies from cold in...
wkar.org

Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting

As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
wtvbam.com

19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up

GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
ahealthiermichigan.org

The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101

The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
