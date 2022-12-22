Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this...
abc12.com
Roadways continue to be hazardous into the holiday
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Roads continue to be hazardous into the holiday weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation has drivers working around the clock, but preparation began days ago. "We make sure that all of our equipment is in good working order and salt is delivered well in advance of...
Yahoo Sports
Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas
A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
WILX-TV
Eaton County ready to recycle your string lights
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is urging residents to safely dispose of their string lights through a recycling program available through January. LED and Non-LED string lights will be accepted, but no other electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batteries will be accepted. If you have additional items you are looking to recycle but are not accepted at this event, check the resource guide HERE.
Detroit News
Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
Friday's winter storm has moved northeast of Michigan but will continue sending gusty winds and affecting temperatures throughout Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service. "The main thing is still the winds are going to be pretty gusty out there — not as strong as yesterday — but we...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
WILX-TV
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
WLNS
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm …. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Woman dies from cold in Bath Township. Woman dies from cold in...
wkar.org
Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting
As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
wcsx.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
wcsx.com
Michigan Travel Will Be ‘Impossible’ in These Areas Due to Storm
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
ahealthiermichigan.org
The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101
The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
Comments / 0