The Oakland Press
MDHHS and GetSetUp offer interactive learning and socialization for older Michiganders
Older Michigan residents looking for free interactive online programs to increase social interaction, physical activity and wellness have more options with programs from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Library of Michigan. These are classes on the social learning platform GetSetUp which cover topics on how...
michiganradio.org
A Michigan nonprofit provides ‘Fresh Start’ for people living with mental illness
Starting in January, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Fresh Start will open its doors to more people experiencing mental health illnesses in Washtenaw County. Fresh Start uses a “clubhouse” model to provide non-clinical services to people needing, or who have needed, mental health services. It was a part of the extended services offered through Washtenaw Community Mental Health services, and was originally a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services program.
mibiz.com
Improving auto sales should prop up Michigan economy, hold employment steady
The auto industry that historically led Michigan’s economy to fall further than the U.S. in national recessions may actually aid the state during a national economic downturn that many economists predict for 2023. Despite higher interest rates that are intended to tame high inflation, the University of Michigan and...
Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes
Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
michiganradio.org
New program helps state college savings participants build their accounts
Michigan’s state-run college savings program has a new way to help people bulk up their accounts. It’s a partnership between the Michigan Education Savings Program and the company UPromise, and it works like a cash-back rewards program. People who sign up automatically get a small percentage of their purchases at many retailers deposited in their MESP account.
Michigan rents jumped 8% this year. How will they change in 2023?
Rent prices took off this year. Michigan’s rent climbed more than 8% from November to November making the median price $1,321 a month. But recent data from Rent.com shows this growth is starting to slow as the year ends. Prices nationally dipped in September and October after months of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Governor Gretchen Whitmer Okays Massive Overhaul to Michigan’s Recycling Policies
Long-awaited changes to Michigan’s recycling policies are coming after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law an eight-bill package which would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. The legislation – spanning from House Bill 4454 through 4461– would modernize waste management in Michigan and increase recycling and composting by overhauling regulations in the solid waste law, known as Part 115 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.
10 ways Michigan’s shift in power could advance Ann Arbor’s agenda
ANN ARBOR, MI — With Democrats controlling both the Michigan Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in four decades come January, Ann Arbor officials are eyeing it as a big opportunity to make progress on city goals. Ann Arbor’s legislative priorities for many years have been...
95.3 MNC
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
michiganradio.org
State health officials are looking for more participants for Oscoda PFAS study
A state study of PFAS exposure near the former Wurtsmith Air Force base is looking for more participants. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began recruiting local residents in September for its Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment. But it still needs more. The assessment involves testing samples from adults...
A national weed glut is causing prices to plummet and imperiling businesses
In Michigan, the number of cultivators has doubled while prices have dropped by 75 percent.
mibiz.com
Rocked by unprecedented cost pressures, Michigan hospitals face ‘very, very challenging’ outlook
Health systems across Michigan head toward 2023 facing major financial headwinds from an intensifying worker shortage that has sharply driven up labor costs that cut hard into their bottom lines. The steep costs for contract labor to fill gaps created by the staffing shortage, especially in nursing, plus the resulting...
See how much money your Michigan city has borrowed for water loans
Michigan’s communities have borrowed $7.3 billion from the state since 1989 to improve water systems, according to a new dashboard from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE has an interactive map to show where the loans have been awarded. While metro Detroit has the...
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Keweenaw forest protection effort lands full $5M recommendation
LANSING – A large swath of Northwoods near the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula is another step closer to being protected forever from future development and preserved as a critical carbon sink deep into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula wilderness. The largest land purchase recommendation from the Michigan Natural Resources...
Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
a-z-animals.com
7 Native Plants in Michigan
© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
ClickOnDetroit.com
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan
The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
