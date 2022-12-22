Reds cut Moustakas; Myers, Casali sign one-year deals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas, who signed the largest free agent deal in Cincinnati Reds history, was designated for assignment Thursday with one year and $22 million remaining in his contract.
The 34-year-old Moustakas hit .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games in his last season with the Reds.
The Reds needed to create a roster spot on the 40-man roster after signing catcher Curt Casali to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with a mutual option for the 2024 season.
Wil Myers has also signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego.
The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games at first base, third base and each of the outfield spots. He is a .254 hitter with 153 homers and 521 RBIs in 1,063 games.
The contracts for Myers and Casali have a mutual option for the 2024 season.
