Read full article on original website
Related
The Pokémon Spin-Off Game That Never Officially Saw The Light Of Day
Despite the relatively steady success of the mainline titles, "Pokémon"'s spin-offs have had a tumultuous track record. From the fondly remembered success of "Pokémon Snap" (as well as the positive reception of its remake) to the perpetually bumpy ride of "Pokémon Go," the franchise's side series form an extensive collage of hits and misses — though arguably, none have had it worse than "Pokémon Picross."
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
What Mortal Kombat Looks Like Without Special Effects
The visual flair of "Mortal Kombat" goes back to its very inception. The original game's developers used then-new computer software to digitize film footage in a way that allowed them to insert real-life actors into the action. That decision might have led to the creation of the ESRB, but it definitely blew gamers away and created a passionate fan base that could sustain the franchise for decades. Behind the scenes, "Mortal Kombat" is a lot less brutal — but somehow without all the special effects, it looks even more impressive.
The Only Pokémon Game That Didn't Release In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise has been flourishing for well over two decades at this point, but that doesn't mean that every game has been a worldwide sensation. Although the mainline titles and many of the spinoffs have delighted fans across the globe, others have been a bit too niche or limited in their release to be crossover sensations. For instance, the Nintendo DS game "Pokémon Conquest" was so rooted in Japanese history that it mostly only made sense to fans in Japan, and therefore wasn't a smash success in North America. But did you know that there was a "Pokémon" game that never made it back to the series' country of origin?
Is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Coming To PS5?
Developed and published by Fatshark, "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" has been enjoying generally favorable reviews from critics since its release on PC. Similar to Fatshark's previous title, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," "Darktide" is a cooperative first-person shooter that pits up to four players against massive hordes of enemies. Also like "Warhammer: Vermintide...
Everything We Learned From The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Leaks
The debut of ranked multiplayer in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is right around the corner. And thanks to a leak, we may finally known how Activision and Infinity Ward plan to approach it this go-around. To this point, ranked play has been completely absent from "Call of Duty:...
Does Retro Fighters Make The Best Third Party Nintendo 64 Controllers?
Many gaming veterans fondly look back on the Nintendo 64, even with the unusual N64 controller design that was supposedly built for "Super Mario 64." That's why it was such a big deal that Nintendo confirmed N64 games for its premium subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, as per iMore, the official Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch leaves much to be desired because it carries over the flaws from the original design.
The PSP Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Even years after the handheld console's production ceased, the PSP remains an essential part of gaming history and still manages to infiltrate the modern zeitgeist every now and then. And if you still own a PSP after all of these years, you have a wide selection of enjoyable and beloved games to choose from. But which game in its massive library will take you the longest to beat all the way through?
No Matter How Hard It Tries, The Game Awards Can't Escape This Kid
The 2022 Game Awards only happened a few weeks ago, but it's sure to be remembered for years to come for a few reasons. After nearly three hours of the show,, the Game of the Year was finally revealed: FromSoftware's "Elden Ring." After the game's co-director Hidetaka Miyazaki and others representing the "Elden Ring" team took the stage, keen eyes noticed someone who didn't look like they belonged in the background. As it turned out, this individual was indeed not supposed to be there, and after Miyazaki's speech he took the mic to nominate "reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton" for a GOTY award.
The Witcher 3 Players Get The Roach Update They've Always Wanted
Years after its release, fans are still finding reasons to play "The Witcher 3" again, and it remains developer CD Projekt RED's biggest hit. Now, the game is getting even bigger and better, thanks to the new, free next-gen update. The update, available for PC and next-gen console players who bought an original version of the game, is more than just a graphics upgrade. The patch notes reveal it also introduces improvements, bug fixes, and even new content to the game. As it turns out, CDPR also slipped something else into the update, discovered shortly after launch. This addition adds a new way to interact with Geralt's horse, Roach, and whether they knew it or not, it's the update fans have always wanted.
What Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Does Better Than The Original
In April 2020, Square Enix released "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," the first of what would become a series of re-releases for the powerhouse studio. The second remade title in this series, "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion," released in December 2022 and differs quite a bit from Square Enix's treatment of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Hogwarts Legacy" has finally been confirmed for 2023. The Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" game has endured a series of delays that the team attributed to wanting to give players the "best possible game experience" over the past year. Not that the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs – which developers have tried to mitigate by adding transgender character options to the game — helped at all. First it was pushed to 2022, now it's still worrying us into 2023.
Bruce Straley Passed Up Directing Gex 3 To Join Naughty Dog
Not many members of the gaming industry can claim to have had as much of an impact as Bruce Straley. But that wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, if not for one decision the critically-acclaimed game director made early on in his career, he may never have achieved the accomplishments he is now known for.
Some Metroid Animation Struggles Led To The Creation Of Samus' Morph Ball
Samus Aran of the "Metroid" franchise has perfected a potent, deadly arsenal across her games, shooting Super Missiles that detonate in icy explosions, turning herself invisible and near noiseless, and firing charged plasma shots that pass through walls. That said, no ability or maneuver has become so synonymous with this talented bounty hunter than one: Turning into a ball and rolling around.
GTA Online: How To Start The Contract
One of the bigger pieces of content in "Grand Theft Auto Online" is a storyline called "The Contract" that Rockstar Games added in late 2021. In "The Contract," the player character and a returning Franklin Clinton are tasked with recovering hip-hop legend Dr. Dre's "lost" phone. However, playing "The Contract" isn't as simple as booting up "GTA Online" and finding a marker on the map — there is a specific process that you will have to go through before you can take part.
Why Call Of Duty: Warzone 2's Mysterious Building 21 Barely Lasted 24 Hours
The incredibly popular "Call of Duty Warzone" continues to pump out new battle royale content for players to enjoy. Of course, one of the biggest additions to "Warzone" was the extraction shooter mode DMZ. But DMZ wasn't a one-and-done release. Instead, Raven Studios has continued to bring new content to DMZ to prevent players from getting bored of its looting and shooting gameplay. And on December 19, DMZ fans got one of the biggest updates so far with Season 1 Reloaded.
How To Get The Tahoma Coupe In GTA 5
The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a sleek muscle car in "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "Grand Theft Auto Online." And if you wanna cruise through Los Santos driving this nod to an American muscle classic, it's gonna cost you. As part of the game's mid-December "Los Santos Drug War" update,...
The Good And Bad Endings For Star Fox 64 Explained
Unlike its predecessor "Star Fox 2," "Star Fox 64" reached the homes of millions rather than existing on a single, official Nintendo cartridge. In fact, "Star Fox 64" is considered the best adventure that Fox McCloud and his crew have ever been on by no small number of fans. One of the game's key features was its branching campaign that encouraged players to not only explore the rail shooting levels to unlock different areas, but to beat the game all over again in attempts to see each corner of the Lylat System.
The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening Has An Interesting Connection To Twin Peaks
The relatively recently remastered "Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" stands out among early "Zelda" titles for being the most... out there. It has a uniquely whimsical, dream-like setting, and there are even references to other Nintendo games everywhere, particularly "Mario. In a lot of ways, it's the most surreal "Zelda" game ever released. The fact that the game takes place inside the dream of an enigmatic being called The Wind Fish makes many of these new mechanics and references — like the chain chomp dog — feel less out-of-place, and in the end, players got a "Legend of Zelda" game like no other.
Even After The Game Awards, Valve Didn't Stop Handing Out Steam Decks
The 2022 Game Awards was a huge night, not just for the year's standout studios and games, but also for fans — especially fans who tuned into Valve's livestream. The Game Awards was streamed concurrently on a variety of platforms including Steam, where users could watch live alongside a store-wide promotional sale for the awards.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0