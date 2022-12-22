ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets a pass but it won’t last long

Mike McDaniel is a rookie head coach and rookie head coaches make a lot of mistakes. The Miami Dolphins are suffering because of it. McDaniel is that quirky guy, a nerd even, that everyone loves. His press conferences are lively and spirited and tend to be the opposite of every other coach in the NFL. Fans adore him, his face is on t-shirts, and he has already been penciled in by the fan base as the best HC since Don Shula. In fact, some have gone so far as to say he is the next Don Shula.
