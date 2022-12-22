British dance music band Faithless has bid farewell to its lead singer, Maxi Jazz, who died at the age of 65 Friday. Jazz, born Maxwell Fraser, was a founding member of the band in 1995, providing vocals for all of their nine studio albums and remix album. He also formed a new band in 2015, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, serving as lead vocalist and a guitarist. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.” A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the band tweeted that he died “peacefully.”

