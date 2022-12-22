Read full article on original website
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Who was Quentin Oliver Lee? When was Quentin Oliver Lee in “Phantom of the Opera”? How old was Quentin Oliver Lee? How did Quentin Oliver Lee die?
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
musictimes.com
Keith Urban Net Worth: Country Star Sells Master Recordings + New Album Coming Soon?
Country superstar Keith Urban just sold his highly acclaimed master recording catalogs to Litmus Music, included with the new partnership is an upcoming album slated for 2023. According to Variety, ten multiplatinum, platinum, or gold-certified studio albums as well as a compilation of his greatest hits were all sold to Litmus Music for an undetermined price.
NME
Morrissey departs label as Miley Cyrus asks to be taken off ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’
Morrissey has departed his latest label and said Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of his upcoming album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The singer was most recently signed to Capitol Records – who were set to put out the album, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am A Dog On A Chain’, next year.
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Morrissey’s New Album
Miley Cyrus has asked to have her vocals removed from Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey’s new album, the latter announced via a statement on his website on Friday. “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” the post says. “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers.’” The statement continues: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”Read it at Stereogum
George Harrison Said He Was in ‘Another World’ While The Beatles Recorded ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
George Harrison was in 'another world' while The Beatles made 'Sgt. Pepper' and 'Magical Mystery Tour' in 1967.
The Story and Meaning Behind The Pogues’ Drunken Holiday Classic “Fairytale Of New York”
It was Christmas Eve babe / In the drunk tank sings The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, opening one of the most unexpected Christmas classics. First released in 1987, “Fairytale Of New York,” recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues for the band’s third album If I Should Fall From Grace With God, sets a dimmer scene of a couple’s inebriated row on Christmas Eve.
The best theatre, dance and comedy tickets to book for 2023
Danny Boyle’s Matrix-inspired spectacular opens in Manchester, Succession star Brian Cox returns to the stage and standups Maisie Adam, Guz Khan and Catherine Cohen are on tour
The Beatles: The Best Christmas Songs by the Band and Its Former Members
The Beatles' Christmas songs were mostly jams. However, The Beatles and the former Beatles released some classic Yuletide tracks.
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Recalls Only Having 12 Hours To Learn “Shallow” in French
So many scenes in Emily in Paris Season 3 are off the deep end, but Ashley Park singing her heart out in French to A Star Is Born‘s hit song “Shallow” is utter perfection. In Episode 5, “Ooo La La Liste,” Park’s character Mindy and her boyfriend Benoît (Kevin Dias) hit the stage to belt the powerful duet. But prior to their performance, they have an argument in their dressing room that sets some seriously somber vibes. When the new man in Mindy’s life, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), sends her flowers ahead of the show, Benoît feels threatened so Mindy tells...
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65
British dance music band Faithless has bid farewell to its lead singer, Maxi Jazz, who died at the age of 65 Friday. Jazz, born Maxwell Fraser, was a founding member of the band in 1995, providing vocals for all of their nine studio albums and remix album. He also formed a new band in 2015, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, serving as lead vocalist and a guitarist. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.” A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the band tweeted that he died “peacefully.”
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
operawire.com
Greek National Opera to Premiere New ‘Falstaff’ Production
The Greek National Opera is set to present a new production of Verdi’s “Falstaff” starting on Jan. 26, 2023. The showcase, which will be directed by Stephen Langridge, will run through Feb. 10 for a total of six performances. “Our production is set in England in the...
NME
The Clockworks share new song ‘Lost In The Moment’ for Abbey Road’s ‘Lock-In’ series
The Clockworks have shared a new song called ‘Lost In The Moment’ as part of Abbey Road Studios’ ‘Lock-In’ series – check it out below now. The Galway band, who are signed to Alan McGee’s It’s Creation Baby label, released their debut single ‘Bills And Pills’ in 2019, following it with numerous singles since. Their latest release, ‘Blood On The Mind’, arrived earlier this month.
First Black Percussionist in a Major Orchestra, Elayne Jones, Dies At 94
Facing racism caused her to second guess her talents and intelligence. Elayne Jones, the first Black percussionist to hold a principal position in a major symphony orchestra, died at age 94 on December 17, after a long career as an acclaimed drummer. According to Local 802, in which Jones was...
The Story Behind the Song “Sinner Saved by Grace” By Gaither Vocal Band
There are many Gospel songs available that were created by many artistic musicians throughout history. But what makes Gaither Vocal Band’s song “Sinner Saved by Grace” more captivating and exciting to listen to?. The song is about receiving forgiveness for previous sins that one has been held...
