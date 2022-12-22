Read full article on original website
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
Marvel Announces Planet of the Apes Comics Team, Reprint of Old Apes Comics
The Planet of the Apes franchise has been on ice since the reboot films wrapped up with 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Fox is preparing to start the films up again in 2024, meaning we’ll see what the series is like now that Disney has a hold of it. And with Disney comes Marvel, which means some new comics.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
The View’s Sunny Hostin shocks fans as she puts ‘stupid’ son, 20, on blast on live TV & shares details about his life
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has put her 20-year-old son on blast by sharing personal details about his dating life on live TV. The host, 54, has revealed she recently ran off one of her son Gabriel’s dates for a very specific reason, and fans have become both shocked and furious.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Meghan Markle said she wasn't treated like a Black woman until she went to the UK where it was made an 'issue'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said that racism in the UK is a large part of the reason they chose to step away from royal life.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence on Killmonger Spoiler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already taken the world by storm, with the films box office already breaking records for Marvel Studios this year. Wakanda Forever is already the biggest superhero film of the year and is set to officially pass $400 million at the domestic box office. Director Ryan Coogler makes some key choices in the film, like making Namor the Submariner the main antagonist as well as changing his entire background. We also get a new Black Panther with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. When the character enters the ancestral plane to become the Black Panther, she ends up seeing an unexpected relative with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) making a surprise appearance. Jordan denied that he'd be making a return for the sequel, and now he's facing the music. During a new interview with Extra TV, the actor breaks his silence on his shocking return.
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
