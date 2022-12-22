Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Activists: Survey of Black people in US in its homestretch
More than 100 racial justice groups, led by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, are making a last push on a large-scale survey that will be the basis for a public policy agenda focused on the needs of Black people who often are not as engaged in conventional public polling and opinion research.
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn’t unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
States push feds to OK drug importation plans
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. On Dec. 5, Colorado became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
WASHINGTON — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work...
Blackouts pose potentially deadly risk to Ukrainians who need power for lifesaving medical devices
For Olena Isayenko, the beeping sound her oxygen machine makes when disconnected from power is far scarier than the screeching of the air raid sirens now commonly heard throughout Kyiv. She suffers from respiratory failure, meaning she can’t breathe adequately on her own and must receive a constant flow of...
More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
Climate change threatens oases in Morocco
ALNIF, Morocco — Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco, this...
January 6 panel’s criminal referrals are ‘worthless,’ Trump lawyer says
The January 6 committee’s criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are “worthless,” one of the former president’s lawyers told CNN on Saturday. “The referral itself is pretty much worthless,” Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on “CNN Newsroom.” “The Department of...
“We will find you:” Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists
KYIV, Ukraine — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He carved out a shallow pit as a just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.
Policy, climate, war make 2022 ‘pivot year’ for clean energy
BENGALURU, India — For renewable energy companies in India, it’s a good time to be in business. One of India’s largest renewable energy firms, Renew Power, will be among the corporations big and small hoping for a piece of a $2.6 billion government scheme that encourages the domestic manufacturing of components required to produce solar energy. It’s the biggest such incentive in India’s history.
Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi’s help with peace plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India’s help to implement a “peace formula” during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call comes as New Delhi seeks to boost trade ties with Moscow after becoming one of the largest purchasers of Russian oil — defying Western sanctions and providing a vital financial lifeline to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin wages an unprovoked war against its neighbor.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy ponders his legacy
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a Senate...
Students turn to TikTok to fill education gaps
PHOENIX — Mecca Patterson-Guridy wants to learn, but for some subjects, she isn’t always comfortable asking her teachers. So, she has been turning to TikTok. Online, the 17-year-old high school junior in Philadelphia has found videos on social media platforms about protests over police shootings, civic engagement and Black and Latino history in the U.S. The accounts she checks regularly feature segments including “Fast Black History” and “Black Girl Magic Minute.”
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over. Yet this wasn’t climate change at its worst. With all...
New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods
A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.
Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays
Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. “Daddy pillow!” he says proudly. Daddy pillows — or mommy pillows, if it’s mom who’s deployed — are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one — lots of military kids do — because they’re great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo’s.
Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death
Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys rumble down the broad avenues, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.
