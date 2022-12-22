ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Musk denies Twitter removed suicide prevention and safety measures

Elon Musk shut down claims that Twitter had removed suicide prevention measures on the heels of a report suggesting certain safety features were no longer active on the platform. "The message is actually still up. This is fake news," Musk said Saturday in response to a tweet containing the article,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy