Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.

