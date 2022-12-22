Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Brendan Fraser’s Sons Holden, 18, & Leland, 16, Support Him At Screening Of ‘The Whale’: Photos
The Fraser boys were looking good in the Big Apple on Monday. Brendan Fraser attended a screening of his new movie, The Whale, at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center on Nov. 28, along with his sons, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser. Brendan, 53, sported a dapper dark blue suit, while Holden, 18, opted for a dark blue suede coat, black pants, and a gray turtleneck. The redhead Leland, 16, wore a black jacket and matching pants with a dark-print button-up shirt.
Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58
Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.
Celebrities Address Wearing a Fat Suit for a Role: From This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan to The Whale’s Brendan Fraser
After facing backlash for wearing a fat suit, celebrities such as Chris Sullivan and Sarah Paulson opened up about taking on their respective roles. Brendan Fraser received critical acclaim after playing the lead in the 2022 psychological drama The Whale. The film, which is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter of the same […]
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Emma Thompson Says She Wasn’t ‘Very Well Paid’ for ‘Love Actually’
Two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson wants “Love Actually” fans to see both sides now 20 years later. The beloved holiday classic film celebrated its milestone anniversary this year with the ABC special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.” Yet Thompson shared a different take on the Richard Curtis-helmed love story. While on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Thompson was asked by the host if she ever rewatches “Love Actually.” “No. That was 20 years ago,” Thompson said. “You’re just saying, ‘I don’t think I was very well paid for that. There was that terrible trailer with the loo...
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Responds to 'Nepotism Baby' List: 'Pretty Devastated I'm Not Featured'
The Bad Sisters star joked on Twitter that she'd been left out of the ongoing discourse about the success children of celebrities There's one "nepotism baby" who's feeling a little left out: Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson. The actress, 31, tweeted some cheeky responses to the ongoing "nepo baby" conversation prompted by New York magazine's recent cover story. Evidently, the U2 frontman's daughter had yet to see her name pop-up in the discourse. "Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'
Cher is blinging it on — and showing her love life off — this holiday season. On Christmas day, the pop icon, 76 shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards. "THERE...
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Final Season in First Post-Goldbergs Role
Jeff Garlin has got himself a new gig: playing a “sweet man” on Never Have I Ever‘s upcoming fourth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. The role is Garlin’s first since leaving ABC’s The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior. His character, Murray, was killed off-screen in between seasons; the death was referenced in the Season 10 premiere. Garlin remains a member of the cast of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was renewed for Season 12 in August. On Never Have I Ever, Garlin will play Len, who “fixes a mean sandwich” and...
Spirited Reveals Hilarious Blooper Reel for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Comedy
The comedy Spirited on Apple TV+ centered around Christmas and, while the holiday may have come and gone this year, the project is the gift that keeps on giving, with the streamer releasing a hilarious blooper reel featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The talents of the performers and their on-screen antics were more than enough reason to check out the film, with this clip of outtakes confirming what many of us assumed, which is that the cast and crew had as much fun bringing the project to life as audiences had watching it. You can check out the blooper reel below and watch Spirited now on Apple TV+.
HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
You might have heard about Warner Bros. Discovery dropping shows from HBO Max -- and the biggest casualty is Westworld, arguably one of HBO's most recognizable series. It's now disappeared from the streamer, along with The Time Traveler's Wife, Made for Love and Raised by Wolves. So, what's left? HBO...
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
Kate Winslet Jokes Tom Cruise Is 'Fed Up' with Hearing She Beat His Underwater Breath-Holding Record
"Poor Tom," Kate Winslet said as she opened up about breaking his record Kate Winslet is poking fun at Tom Cruise after breaking one of his impressive records. The actress, 47, recently spoke with USA Today about training for her latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water. While filming the James Cameron project, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds. The moment officially broke Cruise's previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation in 2015. Though Winslet...
Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVO after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries for the Ontario public broadcaster, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote. Notably, she also reveals that the TVO documentary team “will not be considering new proposals” until April or May, which is when a new executive producer is expected to be in situ....
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
"Lives of the Mayfair Witches," "Wolf Pack," "Lockwood & Co." and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
Grindstone Entertainment Group Acquires Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ Starring Stephen Dorff, Jack Kilmer & Cole Hauser
EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group has acquired North American rights to Dead Man’s Hand — a Western starring Stephen Dorff (True Detective), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys) and Cole Hauser (Yellowstone), which just recently wrapped production in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the film from Milestone Studios, the retired gunslinger Reno (Kilmer) joins forces with a new marshal (Hauser) to take on the cruel cattle baron, Mayor Clarence Bishop (Dorff). Reno, a newly married gunfighter, hangs up his six-shooters when he says “I do” to his bride, Vegas. But when Reno kills a bandit in self-defense, he finds himself pulled back into...
