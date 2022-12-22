The comedy Spirited on Apple TV+ centered around Christmas and, while the holiday may have come and gone this year, the project is the gift that keeps on giving, with the streamer releasing a hilarious blooper reel featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The talents of the performers and their on-screen antics were more than enough reason to check out the film, with this clip of outtakes confirming what many of us assumed, which is that the cast and crew had as much fun bringing the project to life as audiences had watching it. You can check out the blooper reel below and watch Spirited now on Apple TV+.

16 HOURS AGO