South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey.

Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Brockton drug organization, the AG's office announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. The alleged drug dealers had been distributing narcotics in Plymouth, Norfolk, and Bristol counties.

Six search warrants were executed by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, culminating in the 11 arrests and seizure of 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of crack cocaine, three handguns, three magazines, and thousands of dollars.

Since its creation in 2016, the Strike Force has seized more than 439 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and millions of dollars in cash and arrested over 580 people.

“The 11 defendants charged in Tuesday’s operation sowed despair and fed addictions across the South Shore," said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. "We hope the interdiction of this drug trafficking organization makes the holiday season a little brighter for the residents of the communities whose quality of life was adversely impacted by these defendants.”

The following individuals were arrested on charges relating to the investigation:

  • Alexander Munoz-Gomez, 23, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 100g or more and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Munoz-Gomez is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.
  • Bruno Pires, 20, of Brockton, charged with distribution class B and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Pires is being held on $3,000 bail and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 12.
  • Djosue Dossantos, 23, of Fall River, charged with trafficking cocaine 200g or more, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Dossantos is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22.
  • Dylan Santos, 23, of Brockton, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Santos is being held on $5,000 bail and will be back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.
  • Jiovoni Alves, 20, of Brockton, charged with trafficking fentanyl 10g or more and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Alves is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.
  • Jonathan Pires, 24, of Stoughton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Pires is being held on $25,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.
  • Kevin Tavares, 25, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Tavares is being held on $10,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.
  • Melisa Pina, 19, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine, 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Pina is being held on $1,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.
  • Orlando Munoz-Gomez, 25, of Brockton, charged with Trafficking Cocaine 100g or More and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws. Munoz-Gomez is being held without bail out of Brockton District Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 27.
  • Raul Andrade, 20, of Brockton, charged with trafficking cocaine, 18g or more and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Andrade is being held on $10,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.
  • Victor Oliveira, 19, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Oliveira is being held on $5,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Comments / 19

BornUSA
4d ago

Hopefully Hard Time! Come on prosecute To The Fullest! So Sick of this! Do Something,No Slap On the Wrist.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
southarkansassun.com

Man From Massachusetts Held Without Bail After Assaulting 2 Teenage Girls

Michael Fairweather from Massachusetts was held without bail after assaulting two teenage girls. Fairweather’s bail was voided for 90 days for being involved in another assault case, says True Crime Daily. On December 16 at 8:27 p.m., Boston Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. This prompted...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500

Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

BPD warns of scam that cost 93-year-old nearly $10,000

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000.  Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500. The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that […]
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

One Under Arrest and Loaded Firearm Recovered During Traffic Stop on Massachusetts Avenue

At about 7:51 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022 officers assigned to District D-4 arrested and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Gerald Street in Lower Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle being operated at a speed greater than reasonable with excessive tinted windows on Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Gerald Street and spoke with the operator of the vehicle. A passenger in the rear was not wearing a seatbelt and officers asked the passenger for identification. Further investigation revealed the passenger had active warrants out of Quincy District Court for Violations of the Auto Laws as well as a warrant out of Cranston, Rhode Island, for Carrying a Firearm.
ATTLEBORO, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Westport, CT
436K+
Followers
63K+
Post
130M+
Views
