South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General

Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey.

Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Brockton drug organization, the AG's office announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. The alleged drug dealers had been distributing narcotics in Plymouth, Norfolk, and Bristol counties.

Six search warrants were executed by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, culminating in the 11 arrests and seizure of 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of crack cocaine, three handguns, three magazines, and thousands of dollars.

Since its creation in 2016, the Strike Force has seized more than 439 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and millions of dollars in cash and arrested over 580 people.

“The 11 defendants charged in Tuesday’s operation sowed despair and fed addictions across the South Shore," said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. "We hope the interdiction of this drug trafficking organization makes the holiday season a little brighter for the residents of the communities whose quality of life was adversely impacted by these defendants.”

The following individuals were arrested on charges relating to the investigation: