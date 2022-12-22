ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Five major bills Congress passed in 2022

WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
The elections we're watching for in 2023

The ink has hardly dried on the 2022 election cycle and the NBC News Political Unit is already keeping an eye on 2023, a year that will be home to some under-the-radar, yet important races. Here's a look at what we're looking forward to on next year's calendar of elections:
