‘I expect to win’: Candidates make MTP a campaign stop for 75 years
From Adlai Stevenson and Shirley Chisolm, to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Meet the Press has been a destination for candidates seeking the White House.Dec. 25, 2022.
Pastors, poets, actors and astronauts reflect on ‘changing times’ on Meet the Press
Leaders in the arts and sciences have joined Meet the Press over the years to provide their unique perspectives on U.S. politics. Dec. 25, 2022.
Five major bills Congress passed in 2022
WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
The elections we're watching for in 2023
The ink has hardly dried on the 2022 election cycle and the NBC News Political Unit is already keeping an eye on 2023, a year that will be home to some under-the-radar, yet important races. Here's a look at what we're looking forward to on next year's calendar of elections:
Presidents on Meet the Press: Predictions, explanations and lessons learned
In the 75 years Meet the Press has been on television, eight presidents have appeared on the broadcast during or after their years in the Oval Office. Dec. 25, 2022.
After string of abortion-rights wins, conservatives look to curtail the ballot measure process
Republican-led legislatures are mounting an increasingly fierce battle to curb the ability of citizens and other lawmakers to place ballot measures — a move progressive groups say is explicitly aimed at making it difficult to give voters in red and purple states direct say over major issues such as abortion rights.
N.Y. Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
WASHINGTON — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”...
‘Communist idea is no more than … fairy tale’: 75 years of foreign leaders on MTP
In the 75 years Meet the Press has been on television, 79 foreign leaders have appeared on the broadcast. Dec. 25, 2022.
