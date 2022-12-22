Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collectionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver may end veteran homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DENDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022Colorado JillColorado State
Related
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
'Breaking tackles, moving the pile': What Colts RB Zack Moss brought to struggling offense
INDIANAPOLIS -- On a Monday night where the Indianapolis Colts' anemic offense was particularly punchless, recently-acquired running back Zack Moss provided the lone bright spot in a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday said the team planned to rotate Moss with backs Jordan Wilkins and Deon Jackson, but Moss started strong and ended up handling 12 of 13 running back carries for 65 yards against the Chargers. ...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Nick Foles Help the Colts Cover Against the Chargers?
A weather-filled Week 16 concludes in a controlled environment when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Colts are turning the offense over to Nick Foles and are 4.0-point underdogs in a game with a 45.5-point total. How does our model see...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Marquise Brown (groin) active in Week 16 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the field on Christmas Day. Our...
numberfire.com
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) available to play versus Bulls Monday
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon (thumb contusion) as available for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon didn't play in the Rockets' last game while he dealt with a thumb injury, but he'll suit up against the Bulls tonight. Kenyon Martin Jr. took Gordon's spot in the starting lineup while Gordon was sidelined.
Robinson career night, Remigio gets invite
Monday’s Central Valley sports headlines included a former Fresno State big man continuing to impress in the NBA, and a Bulldog wide receiver getting an invite to participate in a well-known All-Star game taking place in early February. Orlando Robinson posts NBA career highs MIAMI, Florida – Former Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson has […]
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0