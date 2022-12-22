Man arrested for shootings of Bronx gas station worker, Philadelphia parking officer

PHILADELPHIA (PIX11) – The man accused of shooting a Bronx gas station worker as well as a Philadelphia parking officer just days apart has been arrested after a month at large, authorities said.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted for attempted murder in connection to shootings in New York and Philadelphia.

Saulsbury allegedly shot a Sunoco gas station employee in the head at point-blank range in the Bronx on Nov. 22, according to the NYPD. The 59-year-old Sunoco employee was hospitalized in critical condition and survived, authorities said.

A few days later on Nov. 25, Saulsbury allegedly shot an on-duty Philadelphia Parking Authority officer on Frankford Avenue. The parking officer was hospitalized in critical condition and survived, police said.

Saulsbury, a Philadelphia resident, was arrested by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Saulsbury was made a suspect in both shootings based on similar physical characteristics of the shooters along with the clothing the suspect wore and the circumstances of the shootings, NYPD officials said.

