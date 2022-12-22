Danville’s Community Light Show canceled because of weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the cancellation of its annual Community Holiday Light Show for Friday, Dec. 23.

A representative with the park says the show is canceled because of inclement weather.

According to a press release, this year’s light show started on Dec. 8 and was set to run through Dec. 23. The show included over 40 displays at Ballou Park.

“We hope that the community can join us tonight for the last light show showing of the season,” said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Danville Parks and Recreation.

The release states, the event includes photos with Santa, family activities, and refreshments. The show also features community-designed ornaments by local artist, Ashley Ruffin.

Danville Community Light Show will have its last viewing on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information contact Special Events at 434-857-3384 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.

