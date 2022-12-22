ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party

By Madison Hirneisen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJkhK_0jrqPWyy00
A pole worker lays out "I Voted" stickers at a polling place. AP Photo/John Locher

(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites.

Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate and a candidate who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, claims the party “in its ‘firehouse primary’ scheme has created an unconstitutional burden on potential voters in the 15 jurisdictions of the 4th Congressional District.”

The lawsuit highlights the placement of eight polling locations in the district, alleging voting locations were established in just 7 of 15 jurisdictions in the firehouse primary. As a result, the lawsuit claims the party "denied voters in the other 8 jurisdictions the right to cast their ballot in their home jurisdiction," resulting in some voters traveling outside of their jurisdictions in order to vote.

"Such a traveling requirement is apparently unprecedented in any such election in Virginia," the lawsuit states.

Eight polling locations were available for voters from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday during the party-run primary. In a typical state-run nomination process, the 15 jurisdictions have over 200 voting locations, according to the lawsuit.

“The 4th [congressional district], in terms of geography, extends from Richmond to roughly the North Carolina border,” the lawsuit states. “On its face, allocating only eight voting locations to an electoral district the geographic size of the 4th CD is constitutionally flawed.”

Paul Goodman, a Democratic attorney and activist who had previously filed a lawsuit alleging the 2021 House of Delegates elections were unconstitutional, is listed alongside Marks as plaintiff in the lawsuit. Goldman had initially filed a similar lawsuit against the Democratic Party of Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state election officials last week, according to court records. Marks joined the lawsuit and filed amendments Wednesday, according to court records.

Marks told The Center Square in an interview the closest polling location was more than an hour away for some voters living in the southern part of the district, making it difficult for some to cast a ballot. Three of the eight polling locations were in the Richmond area, while Chesterfield, Charles City, Petersburg, Surrey and Brunswick each got one location.

“When you have a case where voters can’t get out and vote for their candidate of choice, that’s nothing but suppression 101,” Marks said. “That's the basis of this actual lawsuit. It has nothing to do with campaigns, nothing to do with me as a candidate, and everything to do with me as a voter and other fellow voters.”

Liam Watson, the interim press secretary for the Democratic Party of Virginia, told The Center Square in an email that the party “does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.” Officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia have defended their process for the primary, arguing that a firehouse primary provided the greatest access for voters.

Comments / 21

Light
4d ago

Dec 5, 2022 — Delegate Marie March of Floyd County sought a criminal probe into by state police over an ongoing zoning laws dispute involving another Republican.

Reply
2
Harold Bishop
4d ago

You just can't make this stuff up. Now they are suing their own Democratic Party

Reply(3)
7
Related
NBC 29 News

Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight

As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The new funding is part of the governor’s budget plan for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and […] The post Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Virginia Democrats pick McClellan as nominee for vacant House seat

Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination for the special election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District to replace the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.). The state party announced the results of Tuesday’s “firehouse primary” early Thursday morning, indicating McClellan received 23,661 votes, nearly 85 percent of the total ballots cast. McClellan,…
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

$1 million in forest sustainability funding awarded to 68 localities in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor recreation or forest conservation.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

New Alabama conceal carry law goes into effect in 2023

(The Center Square) – Background checks to acquire conceal carry permits in Alabama will be a thing of the past next year. Earlier this year, the Alabama Legislature ratified House Bill 272, which makes the state the 22nd in the country to permit individuals to carry concealed pistols without acquiring a permit or undergoing a background check. The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, according to the law. It...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget

(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
WASHINGTON STATE
royalexaminer.com

What you need to know about buying a repossessed home

If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
VIRGINIA STATE
easternshorepost.com

Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award

Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy