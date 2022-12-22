Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family tries to rebuild after Christmas Day fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was supposed to be a day of joy but quickly changed after a fire and smoke destroyed the house of a family with two kids and a grandchild. Yader Alvarenga is 11 years old and is still trying to process what happened. “It wasn’t...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Red cross responds after fire at Oceanway Mobile Home Park impacts 6 people
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire on Christmas Day has impacted six people in New Hanover County. New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Oceanway Mobil Home Park around 6:15 pm on Sunday. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shoppers return the day after Christmas to return gifts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Many people were out spending some of their Christmas cash at local shops today, but some were trying to get money back. However, I did speak to a couple shoppers today who had to return their gifts. While they did have to face the busy crowds, people did not seem to upset about their exchanges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County family loses everything in fire a day ahead of Christmas Eve
RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Christmas won’t be the same for a Riegelwood family after a fire ripped through their home Friday, leaving them with nothing but memories. Lucero Vega Carbajal and her little sister Katherin were the only ones home at the time the fire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
While some opened presents, others miss the presence of loved ones on Christmas
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While some families opened presents this weekend, others spent time around the tree missing the presence of lost loved ones. Monday marks eight years since the last time Jennifer Hatcher spoke to her son, Dillon Morris. The 20-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on December 27, 2014.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Temple of Israel celebrates Hanukkah with Wilmington community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community was invited to the Temple of Israel’s candle lighting at the Reibman Center in Wilmington on Friday for the sixth night of Hanukkah. Also known as “The Festival Lights” — Hanukkah is celebrated over eight evenings and includes a symbolic lighting of the Menorah each night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hoggard Holiday Classic tournament schedule
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Holiday Classic returns to Wilmington Tuesday, December 27th. 6 local teams will be in action. Below are the 3 days of matchups. Note that some games are in Hoggard’s main gym (Sheila Boles) and some in the auxiliary gym (James Hebbe). Read...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Extraordinary 12 year old artist also motocross champ
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To look at him, you’d never guess 12-year-old Levi Hogston possesses the mastery of an adult artist, but he does. He uses small torches to burn wood into beautiful custom art, mostly sea creatures but also logos and small gifts for his friends. ”...
N.C. man pleads guilty to giving 3-year-old fatal dose of chloroform because he wanted to get high
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A man recently pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter with chloroform in 2017. According to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Mariah Woods, was reported missing from her home on Nov. 27, 2017, by her mother’s boyfriend, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, who was 32 years old at the time.
