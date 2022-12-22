ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Family tries to rebuild after Christmas Day fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was supposed to be a day of joy but quickly changed after a fire and smoke destroyed the house of a family with two kids and a grandchild. Yader Alvarenga is 11 years old and is still trying to process what happened. “It wasn’t...
WILMINGTON, NC
Shoppers return the day after Christmas to return gifts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Many people were out spending some of their Christmas cash at local shops today, but some were trying to get money back. However, I did speak to a couple shoppers today who had to return their gifts. While they did have to face the busy crowds, people did not seem to upset about their exchanges.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WILMINGTON, NC
While some opened presents, others miss the presence of loved ones on Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While some families opened presents this weekend, others spent time around the tree missing the presence of lost loved ones. Monday marks eight years since the last time Jennifer Hatcher spoke to her son, Dillon Morris. The 20-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on December 27, 2014.
WILMINGTON, NC
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
Temple of Israel celebrates Hanukkah with Wilmington community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community was invited to the Temple of Israel’s candle lighting at the Reibman Center in Wilmington on Friday for the sixth night of Hanukkah. Also known as “The Festival Lights” — Hanukkah is celebrated over eight evenings and includes a symbolic lighting of the Menorah each night.
WILMINGTON, NC
Hoggard Holiday Classic tournament schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Holiday Classic returns to Wilmington Tuesday, December 27th. 6 local teams will be in action. Below are the 3 days of matchups. Note that some games are in Hoggard’s main gym (Sheila Boles) and some in the auxiliary gym (James Hebbe). Read...
WILMINGTON, NC
Extraordinary 12 year old artist also motocross champ

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To look at him, you’d never guess 12-year-old Levi Hogston possesses the mastery of an adult artist, but he does. He uses small torches to burn wood into beautiful custom art, mostly sea creatures but also logos and small gifts for his friends. ”...
WILMINGTON, NC
N.C. man pleads guilty to giving 3-year-old fatal dose of chloroform because he wanted to get high

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A man recently pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter with chloroform in 2017. According to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Mariah Woods, was reported missing from her home on Nov. 27, 2017, by her mother’s boyfriend, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, who was 32 years old at the time.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

