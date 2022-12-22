Other than a few thin clouds moving across the area, skies are mainly clear across Central Alabama as we make the run-up to the midday hour on this cold and frigid Christmas Eve. As of the 10 am roundup, temperatures across the area were ranging from the mid-teens to the lower 20s. Eufaula was the “warm” spot at 23º, while several stations, including Birmingham, were tied as the cold spots at 16º. Wind chills across much of the area are in the 0º to 10º range at this point.

EUFAULA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO