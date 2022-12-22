Read full article on original website
Light Snow Across Northern Mississippi Moving into Northwest Alabama: No Major Impacts Expected
An upper-level disturbance passing to our north today bas brought clouds to much of North Alabama and light snow is falling across the northern quarter of Mississippi at this hour. One-half inch of snow was reported near Tunica earlier and there have been reports of a dusting in spots across...
Monday’s Weather Briefing Video — Cloudy & Cold Today; Back in the 60s by Thursday
*** We are on a holiday schedule this week. James Spann has the week off. There will only be one recorded video each day this week. ***. A shortwave passing through today will bring clouds to Central Alabama, and with those clouds, we’ll have a very small chance of a few sprinkles or snow flurries for the northern parts of the area. The rest of the area will be dry. No big deal as afternoon highs will be up in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
The Midday Weather Report — Most Locations Still in the Teens at This Point
Other than a few thin clouds moving across the area, skies are mainly clear across Central Alabama as we make the run-up to the midday hour on this cold and frigid Christmas Eve. As of the 10 am roundup, temperatures across the area were ranging from the mid-teens to the lower 20s. Eufaula was the “warm” spot at 23º, while several stations, including Birmingham, were tied as the cold spots at 16º. Wind chills across much of the area are in the 0º to 10º range at this point.
The Weather Briefing for Christmas Eve — The “Arctic Tundra” Weather Hangs Around Through the Weekend
While there will be plenty of sunshine across the area on Christmas Eve, that magical 540 line will be south of us meaning conditions will be cold once again. Lows will once again range from the single digits to the mid teens across the area, with nearly everyone in the area staying below freezing as highs will only top out in the mid 20s to the lower 30s.
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
