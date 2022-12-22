ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Buses in Great Falls School District will not run Thursday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced buses will not be running Thursday, Dec. 22, however, schools will be open for students who can safely get to and from school. The district says they have been monitoring weather conditions, which include very cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday,...
GFPS hosting jazz workshop concert Jan. 6

The Great Falls Public Schools music and art department is hosting the annual jazz workshop concert on at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the C.M. Russell High School auditorium. This concert features the Russtones and Blue Notes jazz bands and Russell Ayres and Rhapsody chamber choirs from Great Falls and CMR high schools.
City approves alley vacation for new tire shop

City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 6 meeting to approve an alley vacation for the planned development of a new Discount Tire store. Staff recommended approval of the request with some conditions. The Discount Tire Company, on behalf of the property owners, requested the vacation of a portion of...
