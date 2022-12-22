Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Buses in Great Falls School District will not run Thursday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced buses will not be running Thursday, Dec. 22, however, schools will be open for students who can safely get to and from school. The district says they have been monitoring weather conditions, which include very cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday,...
theelectricgf.com
GFPS hosting jazz workshop concert Jan. 6
The Great Falls Public Schools music and art department is hosting the annual jazz workshop concert on at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the C.M. Russell High School auditorium. This concert features the Russtones and Blue Notes jazz bands and Russell Ayres and Rhapsody chamber choirs from Great Falls and CMR high schools.
theelectricgf.com
City approves alley vacation for new tire shop
City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 6 meeting to approve an alley vacation for the planned development of a new Discount Tire store. Staff recommended approval of the request with some conditions. The Discount Tire Company, on behalf of the property owners, requested the vacation of a portion of...
Emergency crews respond to fire near Great Falls restaurant
There were no reported injuries; the amount of damage is not yet known. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls man sentenced to 51 months in prison for fraudulent check, stolen identity scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man who admitted using stolen personal identifying information to make fraudulent checks in a scheme to spend almost $40,000 at area businesses was sentenced on Dec. 19 to 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Comments / 0