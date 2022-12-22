Read full article on original website
MCic(Me)
4d ago
Vote them out of office. They sold out Americans in order to use our tax dollars to pay for illegals who walked across our southern border 😡
Reply(35)
548
Catfishmike
4d ago
Very disappointed in Tom Cotton, I would love to hear his reasoning for voting for this Democrat wish list. It seems that Dan Bongino is right when he says that most Republicans are really Democrats, but no Democrats are really Republicans.
Reply(19)
339
chaos442
4d ago
it just boggles my mind how much money bidens administration chooses to spend. and he wonders why inflation is out of control.
Reply(155)
334
Comments / 1112