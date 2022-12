ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Christmas morning, one Tennessee eight-year-old got a surprise he will remember forever. Raylan Clifton opened up a gift and quickly realized it was something he had wanted all year. It was a framed picture of Jalin Hyatt from the win over Alabama this season. When...

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO