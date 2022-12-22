Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
WSET
wfxrtv.com
RPD investigates shooting on Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW on Dec. 24. Police say a call that someone was shot came in shortly after 6:30 pm. According to a press release, officers found a...
timesvirginian.com
chathamstartribune.com
City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting
A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes. The dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
78-year-old missing woman found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police say Mary Jean Stewart was seen walking in the 1500 block of 14th Street by a member of the community. Police responded and got her back to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after...
WSLS
One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
WDBJ7.com
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a stolen camper in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a camper. Deputies say the camper was stolen from the Huddleston area and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Officials describe the camper as a white 2014 Wildwood. It also...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
wfirnews.com
WSLS
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
