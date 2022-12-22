Summerville PD conducting traffic checkpoints during upcoming holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department will be conducting traffic checkpoints at multiple locations during the next two holiday weekends.

The checkpoints will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the following locations on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 31:

South Main Street

Berkeley Circle

Sigma Drive

Garbon Road

Boonehill Road

West 5th North Street

Brighton Park Boulevard

Officers will be focused on ensuring reckless and intoxicated drivers are not on the roadways, according to officials.

“The goal of the Summerville Police Department is to make sure that everyone makes it home safely,” Captain Chris Hirsch said.

Authorities encourage people to designate a sober driver before heading to holiday celebrations or use a ride-share service, call a taxi, or ask a friend/family member to drive them home.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, nearly 22,000 DUI arrests were made statewide last year.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.

