Navarre, FL

WEAR

2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
WEAR

Fallen deputy escorted by law enforcement back to Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be given an escort by law enforcement from Pensacola back to Okaloosa County Monday. 34-year-old Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence incident...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect charged with premeditated murder of Okaloosa County deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Corporal Ray Hamilton identified as Okaloosa County deputy killed in shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot and killed during a call in Fort Walton Beach Saturday. Corporal Ray Hamilton, a five year veteran with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Special Response Team, passed away shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after being hit by train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is dead after being hit by a train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon, according to Pensacola Police. The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the person was walking along the train tracks and did not...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

OCSO family is grieving and heartbroken.

A member of OSCO Special Response Team has just succumbed to injuries after being shot during a response to a domestic violence situation on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach. The SRT team had been called out to the residence after the suspect in a domestic violence battery refused...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
PENSACOLA, FL

