WEAR
2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
WEAR
Fallen deputy escorted by law enforcement back to Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be given an escort by law enforcement from Pensacola back to Okaloosa County Monday. 34-year-old Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence incident...
Suspect charged with premeditated murder of Okaloosa County deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her […]
WEAR
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
WEAR
Collision turns car on its side in Escambia County, 2 people taken to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Escambia County Sunday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 and Seapine Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south out of Seapine Circle when...
WEAR
Corporal Ray Hamilton identified as Okaloosa County deputy killed in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot and killed during a call in Fort Walton Beach Saturday. Corporal Ray Hamilton, a five year veteran with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Special Response Team, passed away shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
WEAR
1 dead after being hit by train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is dead after being hit by a train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon, according to Pensacola Police. The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the person was walking along the train tracks and did not...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County Special Response Team deputy dies after being shot during call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team deputy has died after being shot responding to a call in Fort Walton Beach. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a home located at 700 N Park Blvd. According to the sheriff's office, the Special...
navarrenewspaper.com
OCSO family is grieving and heartbroken.
A member of OSCO Special Response Team has just succumbed to injuries after being shot during a response to a domestic violence situation on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach. The SRT team had been called out to the residence after the suspect in a domestic violence battery refused...
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
Deputies led on vehicle chase after shots fired, SRSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: Deputies have located the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina Street in Navarre. SRSO said the suspect has not been located at this time. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a vehicle that shot at another vehicle. SRSO said they started a […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
Five teenagers have been arrested and they're accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles.
WEAR
Local plumbers, firefighters battle broken pipes from Northwest Florida cold snap
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As people thaw out from the Artic blast, many are dealing with another winter threat -- broken pipes. Firefighters are battling broken pipes from people asking for help shutting them off. Families are dealing with a flood of problems after mother nature loosened her grip. Cameron Fendley,...
