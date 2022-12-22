Read full article on original website
Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
Okatie issues critical notice as cold weather leads to water leaks and pressure issues
OKATIE, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials of Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJSAW) issued a critical water notice due to water leaks and pressure challenges. 3,000 customers experienced water leaks over the cold, artic weekend. The leaks have led to low water pressure in some areas of the system. The...
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
Free rides Christmas Day at Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. It's CARTA's way of giving back to the community. "It's our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering...
Town of Ridgeville urge residents to boil water due to water pipes bursting
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The winter blast plaguing the state is affecting the water pipes in Ridgeville. The cold front has caused some of the town's water pipes to burst. As a precaution, residents are asked to boil water until the later part of Thursday afternoon. Other towns, cities,...
Free hot meals, clothing, & more at North Charleston Community Resource Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — On Dec. 26, the Community Resource Center at North Charleston will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The resource center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. Hot meals, winter clothing, baby necessities, transportation to night shelters and medical facilities will be provided.
CHS flight tracker still down, IT creates alternative solution to check flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston International Airport flight tracker has been down since last week, so IT created a link to flightaware to temporarily mitigate the issue so the public can view arrivals and departures. Select the "click here for full flight data" icon. CHS website provider is...
'Snowing' in Charleston: Dad and son making the most out of artic cold front
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "Well when it's cold, we make snow." A Charleston dad and son decided to have some fun on this below freezing holiday weekend. Bradley O'Mara brought a white Christmas to the Palmetto state using a snow machine. O'Mara's son is indulging in the fun, shoveling...
Free live Nativity at Point Hope United Methodist Church Christmas Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Point Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a free Nativity event on Christmas Eve. The church is located at 3404 Turgot Lane. The display and petting zoo is open Saturday, from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m. Follow the sidewalk along either side of the...
CHS Southwest Airlines travelers wait in long lines following cancellations and delays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Southwest Airlines ticketing counter at Charleston International Airport is stretched down the corridor in the main concourse. 13 out of 23 flights have been cancelled by Southwest Airlines due to the cold front. A statement from Southwest Airlines states "we are still experiencing disruptions...
LIST: Kwanzaa events happening in the Lowcountry
Kwanzaa 2022, a list of events happening across the Charleston-area. Monday, Dec. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsor/ Location: Revelation Universal Churches, 279 Orangeburg Road. Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsor/ Location: Magical Memories Events, 605 Trolley Road. Ujima (Collective Work and...
Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas
FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
Folly Beach Pier first day opening to the community
The Folly Beach Pier's reconstruction took a little more than two years. It is opening several months early on the day after Christmas was a gift for folks who've been longing for its return. "It's a new age, new day," Joey Gillam said. Gilliam, his wife Kissy and their daughter...
Holiday festivities: 'Follyday' faux ice skating rink, lights, vendors, and more
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Looking for holiday festivities this weekend? Check out Follyday Park's outdoor skating rink next to the beach from Christmas Eve until Christmas. It's a new tradition for Folly Beach. The faux skating rink is open on the 24th from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and 4 p.m. until 9.m. on Christmas day. The rink is located at 201 East Ashley Avenue across the street from Bert's Market.
