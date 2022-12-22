ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Kwanzaa events happening in the Lowcountry

Kwanzaa 2022, a list of events happening across the Charleston-area. Monday, Dec. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsor/ Location: Revelation Universal Churches, 279 Orangeburg Road. Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsor/ Location: Magical Memories Events, 605 Trolley Road. Ujima (Collective Work and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas

FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach Pier first day opening to the community

The Folly Beach Pier's reconstruction took a little more than two years. It is opening several months early on the day after Christmas was a gift for folks who've been longing for its return. "It's a new age, new day," Joey Gillam said. Gilliam, his wife Kissy and their daughter...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Holiday festivities: 'Follyday' faux ice skating rink, lights, vendors, and more

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Looking for holiday festivities this weekend? Check out Follyday Park's outdoor skating rink next to the beach from Christmas Eve until Christmas. It's a new tradition for Folly Beach. The faux skating rink is open on the 24th from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and 4 p.m. until 9.m. on Christmas day. The rink is located at 201 East Ashley Avenue across the street from Bert's Market.
FOLLY BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy