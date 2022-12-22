Read full article on original website
Hoggard Holiday Classic tournament schedule
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Holiday Classic returns to Wilmington Tuesday, December 27th. 6 local teams will be in action. Below are the 3 days of matchups. Note that some games are in Hoggard’s main gym (Sheila Boles) and some in the auxiliary gym (James Hebbe). Read...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Extraordinary 12 year old artist also motocross champ
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To look at him, you’d never guess 12-year-old Levi Hogston possesses the mastery of an adult artist, but he does. He uses small torches to burn wood into beautiful custom art, mostly sea creatures but also logos and small gifts for his friends. ”...
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You Speechless
North Carolina is filled with history, but perhaps one of its most fascinating tales involves a traveling circus, a mummy, and a funeral home that combine to weave together one of the most unbelievable events you've ever heard of. Keep reading to learn more.
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
wpde.com
3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
NC woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, NCHP says
Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by a pickup truck near mile-marker 26, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County family loses everything in fire a day ahead of Christmas Eve
RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Christmas won’t be the same for a Riegelwood family after a fire ripped through their home Friday, leaving them with nothing but memories. Lucero Vega Carbajal and her little sister Katherin were the only ones home at the time the fire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
While some opened presents, others miss the presence of loved ones on Christmas
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While some families opened presents this weekend, others spent time around the tree missing the presence of lost loved ones. Monday marks eight years since the last time Jennifer Hatcher spoke to her son, Dillon Morris. The 20-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on December 27, 2014.
YAHOO!
How this chef-turned-executive has kept a Wilmington coffee chain evolving for 25 years
When Steve Schnitzler and his family had arrived in Wilmington via New Jersey, and culinary school, he worked at local restaurants like Eddy Romanelli’s before eventually landing at Front Street Brewery. He was the executive chef tasked with helping open the area's first brewpub in 1995. “It took so...
WRAL
Cumberland County detectives look for Parkton man with information about deadly shooting
PARKTON, N.C. — On Friday at 9:55 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. Deputies discovered the body of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, who had been shot and killed. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
