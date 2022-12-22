ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hoggard Holiday Classic tournament schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Holiday Classic returns to Wilmington Tuesday, December 27th. 6 local teams will be in action. Below are the 3 days of matchups. Note that some games are in Hoggard’s main gym (Sheila Boles) and some in the auxiliary gym (James Hebbe). Read...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Extraordinary 12 year old artist also motocross champ

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To look at him, you’d never guess 12-year-old Levi Hogston possesses the mastery of an adult artist, but he does. He uses small torches to burn wood into beautiful custom art, mostly sea creatures but also logos and small gifts for his friends. ”...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
MAXTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

While some opened presents, others miss the presence of loved ones on Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While some families opened presents this weekend, others spent time around the tree missing the presence of lost loved ones. Monday marks eight years since the last time Jennifer Hatcher spoke to her son, Dillon Morris. The 20-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on December 27, 2014.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy